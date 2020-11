NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – All COVID-19 community assessment centers will be closed on Election Day, according to the Nashville Office of Emergency Management.

Community assessment centers will reopen at 8 a.m. Wednesday, November 4.

The COVID-19 hotline, however, will remain open on Election Day.

Anyone with COVID-19 questions or concerns can call the hotline at 615-862-7777.

