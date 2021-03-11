COVID-19 challenges doctors, patients during allergy season in Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Allergy season is upon us, and doctors are already reporting more patients feeling the effects.

“We are in the midst of a pretty bad pollen season right now,” Dr. Scott Fortune with Allergy & ENT Associates of Middle Tennessee said, adding that pollinating trees like elm, maple, and oak were sending patients to find help. “Since the tree pollens came out, we have noticed an increase of patients calling us and coming to the office for evaluation.”

Dr. Fortune explained there were more patients coming in compared to the drop-off in numbers during the heights of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the virus was still presenting problems.

“With the moderate or severe cases, it’s usually a bit easier to tell the difference between COVID and allergic rhinitis because there are so many other things that people have but it’s the mild cases where there can be some confusion both for patients and for providers,” Dr. Fortune said. “Someone will come to our office with an allergy attack and the history and the exam may indicate something a little more serious than that and the examination and PCR test tells us in fact they have COVID.”

The symptoms for allergies and a mild COVID case include nasal congestion, sneezing, runny nose, sinus pressure, and sometimes a decreased sense of smell. Experts said COVID symptoms primarily happen in the lower airways and reflect the immune response to the virus infection. They include dry cough, fever, and difficulty breathing.

“Examination is actually not the most accurate way to make this diagnosis because the findings in the nose from allergic rhinitis and COVID can look very similar so we tend to rely on those other things a little more – the history, that nasal swab test, and the symptom scores,” said Dr. Fortune.

Those COVID symptoms became all too familiar over the past year and so have face masks, which Dr. Fortune said got mixed reviews from allergy patients.

“Some of our allergy patients tell us that masks seem to reduce the amount of pollen and other allergens that they’re inhaling,” he explained. “Yet, others tell us I’m just as bad with a mask as I was when I wasn’t wearing this all the time.”

He also said allergy sufferers could face more severe COVID-19 symptoms but they typically have other ailments along with their allergies like asthma and COPD.