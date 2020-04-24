COVID-19 cases triple at Trevecca Center for Rehabilitation and Healing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Department of Health now confirms 45 COVID-19 positive cases at the Trevecca Center for Rehabilitation and Healing in Nashville.

The update comes just one day after health officials said there were 17 cases on Thursday. There are no confirmed deaths at the facility.

On Thursday a spokesperson for the center told News 2 the center has restricted all visitors since March 11. The Metro Health Department has also been conducting contact tracing on patients.

Trevecca Center for Rehabilitation and Healing Administrator Carl Young released the following statement to News 2:

“We are concerned when any of our residents or staff test positive, but we are encouraged by these numbers given that almost all of our residents and most of our staff were tested this week. In all experiences during this unprecedented global pandemic, the more people tested, the higher the positive results. The well-being of our patients and staff are our top priorities, and we will continue to take all appropriate measures in cooperation and coordination with local and state health officials to respond to these results in keeping our residents, their families, and our staff safe.“

The facility is just one of many long-term care centers in Tennessee reporting a COVID-19 outbreak. The Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing has the most cases and deaths in the state.