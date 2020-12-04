COVID-19 cases force cancellation of UT vs. UT-Martin basketball game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The University of Tennessee in Knoxville canceled an upcoming men’s basketball game due to COVID-19.

The university said its game with UT-Martin is canceled. They said this was because of positive COVID-19 tests within the UT-Martin program.

The game had originally been scheduled for next Wednesday, and UT said they are actively looking for another opponent.

The school will share those scheduling updates as soon as they are available.