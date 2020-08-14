COVID-19 case confirmed in Hickman County school

HICKMAN COUNTY, Tenn., (WKRN) – The Hickman County Schools system reported a confirmed case of COVID-19 on one of their campuses, according to district leaders.

Hickman County Director of Schools Michelle Gilbert did not share what school had the positive COVID-19 case. She said the school system implemented its safety protocols of notifying the health department and families of students that were impacted. That included those considered close contacts.

Gilbert said there was additional cleaning and disinfection in the areas that were impacted. She added they were encouraging students and families to stay home if they are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.