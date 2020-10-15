COVID-19 case confirmed at MNPS elementary school

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — News 2 has confirmed a faculty member with Metro Schools has tested positive for COVID-19.

Sources shared documentation with News 2 that confirms the positive case has been identified as an administrator with Robert Churchwell Museum Magnet Elementary.

As a result, the district says 21 staff members and one student are required to be quarantined.

This news come on the same day that Metro students in grades Pre-K through 2 returned for their first full day of traditional learning. On Tuesday and Wednesday those same grades returned for half days.

In a release, Metro Schools says students at Churchwell will transition back to virtual learning through October 29.

“While we believe the risk of transmission based on the circumstances of this situation is low, health protocols dictate that we take this step in order to protect the health and safety of staff and students,” said Director of Schools Dr. Adrienne Battle, in a press release. “Our staff will continue to work with students to provide a meaningful learning experience in the virtual environment until the school can safely re-open.”

For now, the positive COVID-19 case will also delay the return date for students in grades 3-4 to October 29. Other transitions dates remain the same:

Tuesday, October 27, students in grades 5 and 6

Wednesday, November 4, students in grades 7-8

Thursday, January 7, high school students in grades 9-12 will return to classes.

