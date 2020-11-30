COVID-19 assessment centers opening on delayed schedules Monday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Davidson County COVID-19 Assessment Centers operated by Meharry Medical College will be delaying openings on Monday, November 30.
According to the Nashville Fire Department, the assessment centers will be opening later in order to prepare for the cold weather expected in the area.
Community assessment centers at Nissan Stadium will open at 10 a.m. and will remain open until 3 p.m.
Other locations will open at 11 a.m. and operate until 3 p.m. Testing at all centers is free of charge.
The COVID-19 Hotline will not be impacted by the changes. You can reach the hotline by calling 615-862-7777. The hotline operates from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Community assessment centers can be found at the following locations:
- Nissan Stadium (Opens at 10 a.m.) Lot N – 1 Titans Way Nashville, TN 37213
- Meharry Medical (Opens at 11 a.m.) 918 21st Ave North Nashville, TN 37208
- Former Kmart (Opens 11 a.m.) 2491 Murfreesboro Pike Nashville, TN 37217
