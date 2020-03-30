COVID-19 assessment centers open across Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Community assessment centers will be opening Monday around Nashville where people can drive up and get tested for COVID-19.

After a delay, three drive-thru coronavirus testing centers will now open in Davidson County.

Testing sites at Nissan Stadium and Meharry Medical College will open Monday. A third location, in the the vacant K-Mart parking lot on Murfreesboro Pike in Antioch, will open Wednesday.

The centers have been ready to open for a week, but had to be delayed due to a lack of testing supplies.

Mayor Cooper said he hopes these centers will alleviate stress on Nashville hospitals.

Anyone in Nashville who suspect they have the virus is asked to call the city’s coronavirus hotline before going to a testing site.

“The hotline is staffed by health care workers who can answer your questions, and help you determine if you need to be further assessed, if needed you will be referred to your health care provider or to one of our community assessment centers. These drive thru centers will further assess your symptoms and if indicated by medical protocol, give you a COVID-19 test,” explained Mayor Cooper.

If you do qualify, staff will collect a sample by swabbing your nose or throat. Each assessment center will operate from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

County # of Cases Anderson 6 Bedford 1 Benton 3 Bledsoe 2 Blount 9 Bradley 8 Campbell 4 Cannon 2 Carroll 5 Cheatham 8 Chester 2 Claiborne 2 Cocke 1 Coffee 1 Cumberland 9 Davidson 260 Decatur 1 DeKalb 3 Dickson 11 Dyer 3 Fayette 10 Franklin 6 Gibson 3 Greene 9 Grundy 2 Hamblen 2 Hamilton 35 Hardeman 1 Hardin 1 Hawkins 2 Haywood 2 Henry 1 Houston 2 Jefferson 5 Johnson 2 Knox 38 Lewis 2 Lincoln 1 Loudon 8 Macon 3 Madison 3 Marion 5 Maury 8 McMinn 3 McNairy 1 Meigs 1 Monroe 3 Montgomery 13 Morgan 1 Obion 1 Overton 2 Perry 2 Putnam 17 Roane 2 Robertson 25 Rutherford 48 Scott 2 Sevier 6 Shelby 313 Smith 1 Sullivan 8 Sumner 93 Tipton 15 Trousdale 1 Unicoi 1 Union 1 Washington 14 Weakley 1 White 1 Williamson 101 Wilson 27 Residents of other states/countries 150 Pending 190 Total Cases – as of (3/29/20) 1,537

