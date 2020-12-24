COVID-19 and Christmas: The dangers of holiday gatherings during a pandemic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The holiday season is typically the time to gather with family and friends, but like nearly everything else this year, COVID-19 has disrupted plans. And while many may risk contamination to be with others this Christmas, doctors warn those plans could hurt those around you in the long run.
Dr. William Schaffner says he has heard it all, “they’re Covid tired, they’re Covid weary, they’re actually kind of Covid annoyed.”
As case numbers continue to rise, the infectious disease doctor says you must carefully consider who you socialize with, “Have we all been careful in our daily lives? or is Uncle Frank out there not wearing a mask?”
Schaffner suggests asking the “Uncle Frank” in your life, to stay home and party virtually.
“It’s not that we don’t love him – it’s just that he would be a danger to everyone else,” said Schaffner.
Dr. Schaffner likens the decision to celebrate indoors with people who’ve been less cautious to reckless driving, like running a red light, he describes it. While some people may be willing to take that chance, the decision could affect others.
“They put themselves at risk but…they put everyone else at risk around them, and not wearing a mask is like driving on the red.”
He stressed that COVID-19 has everything to do with others, not just yourself, urging Tennesseans to figure out their risk level and make adjustments.
