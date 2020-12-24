COVID-19 and Christmas: The dangers of holiday gatherings during a pandemic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) - "I'm trying to maintain hope to see an end in sight, but I have a better idea of how long of a journey this is going to be," said COVID-19 ICU nurse Maddie Hayes.

Hayes has stood steadfast by the bedside of sick and dying patients in Vanderbilt's Covid ICU Unit for the past eight months. She last spoke to News 2 in June. "We have probably four times as many patients since the last time I talked to you. It just seems to never stop."

The recent spike in cases means Hayes treats a wave of new people almost daily. "I just keep hoping this is going to be the worst of it."

Unfortunately, the numbers continue to move in the wrong direction. Resources, including medical staff and equipment, are stretched thin as Tennessee's ICU capacity falls to just 9% - meaning only 182 ICU beds are available for the entire state. The same is true at Vandy as the Covid ICU, which was once a small dedicated section, has grown.

"ICU is the entire unit," Hayes says, "We have patients that need certain life support that we can't give them because it's taken up."

The situation has gotten even grimmer in the past few weeks. "I am now seeing patients from around Thanksgiving time that are here over Christmas that are either not surviving to Christmas or are now isolated alone in a room."

She urges people to consider the potential consequences of their decisions this holiday season."This is a really hard sensitive subject because it's family. But think, is this worth it with the possibility of ending up sick, quarantined, potentially in the hospital potentially even worse?"

Death is a reality Hayes lives every day. "I'm a religious person," she says while wiping away years, "and that's what I've gone back to during this whole process. That's what keeps me going."

But as more and more patients lose the battle against Covid, the burden weighs heavily on her."Even though we're called heroes, it doesn't feel like that most days."

Because she says, they cant heal everyone. "I hate that I keep bringing this back to medical workers, and how hard it is for us, because honestly, the hardest part has been experiencing it with the families. They are really going through it and experiencing all the horrors that Covid has to bring."

Hayes' recently experienced her toughest day since the pandemic began, she lost nine patients during her shift Monday.