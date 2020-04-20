COVID-19 affecting illegal drug activity across the country

(WKRN) — The Associated Press is reporting that coronavirus has dramatically affected Fentanyl production, a majority of which is reportedly produced in Wuhan Province, China, where the virus originated.

Couple that with the closing of the U.S. Mexico border, and there’s been a dramatic reduction in the amount of drugs entering the U.S.

One of the unexpected byproducts of the coronavirus is that it is apparently harder to get drugs into this country and subsequently it is harder to find drugs in Middle Tennessee.

With supply lower, and demand still constant, that is raising prices.

Agents with the 23rd Judicial Drug Task Force have felt the change out on the interstates.

“It’s an ongoing thing. the border is tighter, everything is tighter, traffic has slowed down,” an agent told News 2.

Traffic is slower, and stops are fewer and farther between.

“We are seeing the demand is still the same. They are having a harder time getting it and we are seeing an increase in prices associated with it.”

Within the last month, the task force had two major drug busts.

On March 3rd, an Escalade drove recklessly at times up to 130 miles per hour, crisscrossed the interstate and clipped other motorists, eventually jumped a berm on Interstate 840 and landed in the woods. The 2 suspects were arrested and agents found three loaded guns and two pounds of meth.

A few days later, agents busted two Texas sisters who had 22 pounds of cocaine hidden in a secret compartment in their car.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

MORE COVERAGE