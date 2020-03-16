Breaking News
Couple with Nashville ties plays music for people quarantined in Italy town

Coronavirus

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, people living in the central Italy town of Soriano nel Cimino are mostly confined to their homes.

Among the quarantined residents are Matt Walker and Zeneba Bowers. The couple played with the Nashville Symphony for about two decades, before recently packing their bags and moving to Italy.

Walker and Bowers work as musicians and operate a travel company, Little Roads Europe. Those jobs are both virtually impossible during the current climate.

“When we became sort of hobbled by the quarantine here, we realized that we had a built-in stage and sort of a built-in audience,” Walker said.

With the extra time on their hands, Walker and Bowers decided to give their neighbors a show, by performing daily just after 6 p.m.

“People are coming out on their balconies to watch us,” Walker explained. “Everybody waves to each other and we shout ‘Viva Italia!’ and that kind of thing, so it really builds the community morale. It’s a nice thing in these dark times.”

The couple plans to continue their nightly concerts for the foreseeable future.

