County hopping for vaccines in Tennessee is discouraged, but allowed

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — As of Friday, residents 70 and older in every Tennessee county except for Davidson are eligible for the vaccine.

While Nashville has distributed more vaccines than any other county in the state, they are still trying to cover populations older than 75 and those in phase 1A2.

News 2 has heard some concerns of Metro residents trying to get vaccines in other counties. While it is technically allowed, it is discouraged.

According to the state’s website, the vaccine is a federal resource, so residents can hop counties or states to get it.

A spokesperson for the Tennessee Dept. of Health told News 2 in an email, “We recommend that people receive vaccine in the county where they live or work, but all health departments have been encouraged to vaccinate individuals who meet criteria for vaccination, regardless of state or county of residence.”

In Kentucky, Governor Andy Beshear cracked down on out of state vaccinations this week after an influx of non-residents.

“We’re just trying to make sure everybody goes where they’re supposed to and we don’t end up with too little for Kentuckians,” Beshear said in a press conference.

Metro Health spokesperson Brian Todd said they are doing everything they can to vaccinate everyone in order, by appointment, and safely, now at the Music City Center.

“For those who want to get it here, we would ask them to please be patient and we’re moving as quickly as we can to get to the 70 and above, or 1B which is the school teachers, public and private schools, as well as daycare centers,” Todd explained.

Even then, the bigger the population group, the longer it will take, until more vaccines are available to acquire distribution partners such as hospitals, clinics, and pharmacies.

“We’d love to vaccinate everybody, you know, I mean, have it as widely available as possible,” Todd said, “I know the state’s eager to get all the vaccine that they could use that it’s just a matter of being able to get access to enough doses.”

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed Friday that they will be getting 7,000 more vaccines in the next week, bringing the total to be distributed across the state to 100,000 February 7 through 13.