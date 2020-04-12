1  of  17
Closings
Bedford County Schools Carroll County Schools Clarksville-Montgomery Co. Schools Coffee County Schools Davidson County Metro Schools Dickson County Schools Humphreys County Schools Manchester City Schools Rutherford County Schools Saint Thomas West Hospital Wellness Center Smith County Schools Stewart County Schools Sumner County Schools WeGo Bus WeGo Regional Bus WeGo Star Williamson County Schools
coronavirus

Country singer Sturgill Simpson tests positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Sturgill Simpson_459061

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — County singer Sturgill Simpson posted to his Instagram account stating he tested positive for COVID-19.

Simpson said he was on a tour in Western Europe for two weeks in late January to early February. He also traveled playing arena shows from mid February to early March. The tour was cancelled on March 12, and Simpson returned home.

Simpson said his wife took him to the hospital on March 13 for chest pains, fever and pre-stroke blood pressure levels. Simpson said that doctors refused to test him because he didn’t fit the criteria.

Simpson said his wife and him were both tested on April 6 at a free drive-thru testing facility outside a National Guard depot.

He said on April 10, the Nashville CDC called him saying his results were positive. Simpson said his wife tested negative.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

County# of Cases
Anderson12
Bedford17
Benton4
Bledsoe3
Blount46
Bradley31
Campbell10
Cannon7
Carroll10
Carter3
Cheatham17
Chester6
Claiborne3
Clay2
Cocke3
Coffee11
Cumberland40
Davidson 1,111
Decatur1
DeKalb9
Dickson30
Dyer18
Fayette30
Fentress2
Franklin17
Gibson19
Giles3
Grainger4
Greene26
Grundy21
Hamblen4
Hamilton105
Hardeman7
Hardin 2
Hawkins22
Haywood13
Henderson2
Henry6
Hickman2
Houston3
Humphreys4
Jackson5
Jefferson14
Johnson2
Knox169
Lauderdale8
Lawrence12
Lewis2
Lincoln8
Loudon16
Macon23
Madison56
Marion24
Marshall9
Maury32
McMinn 4
McNairy9
Meigs3
Monroe8
Montgomery88
Morgan5
Obion7
Overton5
Perry3
Polk4
Putnam85
Roane5
Robertson81
Rutherford235
Scott8
Sequatchie1
Sevier21
Shelby1,130
Smith7
Stewart4
Sullivan 37
Sumner435
Tipton44
Trousdale17
Unicoi1
Union3
Warren4
Washington37
Wayne2
Weakley5
White3
Williamson312
Wilson 135
Residents of other states/countries276
Pending19
Total Casesas of (4/11/20)5,114

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee

County# of Deaths
Anderson1
Bedford1
Blount3
Davidson13
Franklin1
Greene1
Hamblen1
Hamilton10
Hawkins2
Haywood1
Knox4
Macon2
Marion1
Marshall1
Montgomery2
Obion1
Rutherford6
Shelby20
Sullivan1
Sumner22
Trousdale1
Williamson4
Wilson1
Out of State1
Total Deaths (as of 4/11/20)101



Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss