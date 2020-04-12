Country singer Sturgill Simpson tests positive for COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — County singer Sturgill Simpson posted to his Instagram account stating he tested positive for COVID-19.

Simpson said he was on a tour in Western Europe for two weeks in late January to early February. He also traveled playing arena shows from mid February to early March. The tour was cancelled on March 12, and Simpson returned home.

Simpson said his wife took him to the hospital on March 13 for chest pains, fever and pre-stroke blood pressure levels. Simpson said that doctors refused to test him because he didn’t fit the criteria.

Simpson said his wife and him were both tested on April 6 at a free drive-thru testing facility outside a National Guard depot.

He said on April 10, the Nashville CDC called him saying his results were positive. Simpson said his wife tested negative.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

County # of Cases Anderson 12 Bedford 17 Benton 4 Bledsoe 3 Blount 46 Bradley 31 Campbell 10 Cannon 7 Carroll 10 Carter 3 Cheatham 17 Chester 6 Claiborne 3 Clay 2 Cocke 3 Coffee 11 Cumberland 40 Davidson 1,111 Decatur 1 DeKalb 9 Dickson 30 Dyer 18 Fayette 30 Fentress 2 Franklin 17 Gibson 19 Giles 3 Grainger 4 Greene 26 Grundy 21 Hamblen 4 Hamilton 105 Hardeman 7 Hardin 2 Hawkins 22 Haywood 13 Henderson 2 Henry 6 Hickman 2 Houston 3 Humphreys 4 Jackson 5 Jefferson 14 Johnson 2 Knox 169 Lauderdale 8 Lawrence 12 Lewis 2 Lincoln 8 Loudon 16 Macon 23 Madison 56 Marion 24 Marshall 9 Maury 32 McMinn 4 McNairy 9 Meigs 3 Monroe 8 Montgomery 88 Morgan 5 Obion 7 Overton 5 Perry 3 Polk 4 Putnam 85 Roane 5 Robertson 81 Rutherford 235 Scott 8 Sequatchie 1 Sevier 21 Shelby 1,130 Smith 7 Stewart 4 Sullivan 37 Sumner 435 Tipton 44 Trousdale 17 Unicoi 1 Union 3 Warren 4 Washington 37 Wayne 2 Weakley 5 White 3 Williamson 312 Wilson 135 Residents of other states/countries 276 Pending 19 Total Cases – as of (4/11/20) 5,114

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee

County # of Deaths Anderson 1 Bedford 1 Blount 3 Davidson 13 Franklin 1 Greene 1 Hamblen 1 Hamilton 10 Hawkins 2 Haywood 1 Knox 4 Macon 2 Marion 1 Marshall 1 Montgomery 2 Obion 1 Rutherford 6 Shelby 20 Sullivan 1 Sumner 22 Trousdale 1 Williamson 4 Wilson 1 Out of State 1 Total Deaths (as of 4/11/20) 101





