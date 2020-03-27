Country music legend Joe Diffie tests positive for coronavirus

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Country music icon Joe Diffie has been diagnosed with COVID-19, the Grammy-winning artist revealed Friday afternoon.

In a statement, Diffie said, “I am under the care of medical professionals and currently receiving treatment.”

He requested privacy for he and his family, but added, “we want to remind the public and all my fans to be vigilant, cautious and careful during this pandemic.”

Diffie, a Tulsa native, has more than 20 Top 10 hits to his name and has released 13 albums. He has also written songs for Tim McGraw, Conway Twitty and Jo Dee Messina.

County # of Cases Anderson 4 Bedford 1 Benton 2 Blount 6 Bradley 6 Campbell 4 Cannon 2 Carroll 4 Cheatham 7 Chester 2 Claiborne 2 Cocke 1 Cumberland 6 Davidson 216 DeKalb 3 Dickson 9 Dyer 3 Fayette 3 Franklin 3 Gibson 2 Greene 8 Grundy 1 Hamblen 2 Hamilton 30 Hardin 1 Hawkins 2 Houston 2 Jefferson 5 Knox 31 Lewis 2 Lincoln 1 Loudon 6 Macon 1 Madison 3 Marion 2 Maury 7 McMinn 3 Meigs 1 Monroe 2 Montgomery 9 Overton 1 Perry 2 Putnam 13 Roane 1 Robertson 22 Rutherford 39 Scott 2 Sevier 6 Shelby 201 Smith 1 Sullivan 6 Sumner 58 Tipton 10 Unicoi 1 Washington 10 White 1 Williamson 91 Wilson 20 Residents of other states/countries 141 Pending 172 Total Cases – as of (3/27/20) 1,203

