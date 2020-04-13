Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum to launch interactive songwriting programs on Instagram

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The County Music Hall of Fame and Museum is launching interactive songwriting sessions to Instagram Live.

Staff said starting Tuesday, April 14, the museum will host weekly songwriter sessions. Audiences will be able interact with the talents behind country music’s biggest hits.

Viewers will be encouraged to pose questions via Instagram. The sessions will begin at 8 p.m. CDT and the museum’s director of public programs, will host. The artists will perform while sheltered in place. The initial lineup is below:

April 14: Laura Veltz, whose compositions include “Bones” (Maren Morris), “Speechless” (Dan + Shay) and “What If I Never Get Over You” (Lady Antebellum).

April 21: Luke Laird, whose compositions include “Hard to Forget” (Sam Hunt), “American Kids” (Kenny Chesney) and “Space Cowboy” (Kacey Musgraves).

April 28: Caitlyn Smith, whose compositions include “Like I’m Gonna Lose You” (Meghan Trainor featuring John Legend), “You Can’t Make Old Friends” (Country Music Hall of Fame members Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers) and her own single “Long Time Coming.”

May 5: Eric Paslay, whose compositions include“Barefoot Blue Jean Night” (Jake Owen), “Even If It Breaks Your Heart” (Eli Young Band) and his own hit “Friday Night.

May 12: Brandy Clark, whose compositions include her singles “Bigger Boat,” which features Randy Newman, “Hold My Hand” and “Who You Thought I Was.”

May 19: Charlie Worsham, whose compositions include “Love You To The Moon” (Kip Moore) and his own singles “Mississippi In July” and “Old Time’s Sake.”

