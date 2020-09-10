Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum reopens to the public after six months

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — We learned two weeks ago that the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum would reopen their doors after closing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Six months later, Thursday, September 10 was the big day.

Now, the home of history and headliners is reopening with a new headline: ‘We’re back’ – connected through country music, despite COVID-19.

“We want to be a beacon, that place of hope, that symbol that says when the Country Music Hall of Fame is open, we’re ready,” said Sharon Brawner, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing for the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Brawner says the hit wasn’t an easy one, the museum lost $23 million. Brawner says she had to furlough 101 employees, laying off another 73. Thankfully, they were able to pay employees from March 13 to June 18.

“Hardest two days of my life to call and tell them we had to lay them off,” said Brawner.

Now, Brawner is calling on tourists and locals alike to help the museum out.

“Here we are and it’s reopening day, we won’t be denied we will work our way through this and we will make sure our guests feel comfortable here so they’ll want to come back and provide support through coming here or that gift they want to generously give. Defeat, closer, not an option it’s how we’ve looked at it.”

The museum will reopen in alignment with Nashville Mayor John Cooper’s Roadmap for Reopening Nashville. Policies and procedures will help ensure a safe and healthy environment for guests, staff, and volunteers.

Tours of Hatch Show Print and Historic RCA Studio B will resume in a limited capacity. The Taylor Swift Education Center will be closed to the public for the time being.

A release from the Country Music Hall of Fame also states that all in-person programming remains on hiatus. All exhibitions that had opened before the museum closed on March 13 have been extended.

“Music is something we turn to whether its gospel, country whatever your music is usually brings s peace comfort and hopefully it brings us joy with that we’ve tried to be that and we hope people see this museum in that way.”

In addition to being a part of the Good to Go Program, the museum worked with the Metro Health Department’s Policy Department to review and refine safety protocols and procedures.

“Getting Metro Health to say ‘you got an A+ is like getting a gold star sticker,” said Brawner.

Guidelines include:

Masks for staff and guests over age 2

Temperature checks for staff and guests entering the building

Intensified and expanded cleaning routines, which include disinfecting high-touch surfaces such as elevator buttons, touchscreens, and handrails

Timed ticketing and touchless transactions

Additional information on the museum’s health and safety guidelines and reopening details can be found here.

The Country Music Hall of Fame is working towards a major fundraiser with YouTube that will air October 28.