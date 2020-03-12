Countries deny Royal Caribbean cruise ship docking amid coronavirus

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – As two major cruise lines are now suspended operations amid the spread of the new coronavirus, another cruise ship in the Caribbean is not being allowed to dock at some islands.

News 2 Alert Desk Anchor Josh Breslow is aboard the Royal Caribbean ‘Vision of the Seas,’ and said officials made the announcement this morning.

“Every morning at about 8 o’clock we would stop at different islands. Today I noticed that we were nowhere. Just after 8 o’clock the captain got on the loudspeaker and said St. Maarten had denied us entry to the island due to concerns over COVID-19,” Breslow said.

He said they boarded the ship in San Juan on Saturday and left that night, with staff working to ensure passengers keep their hands clean.

They’ve docked in Barbados, Grenada, and Dominica over the past few days, but were not allowed to dock in Saint Maarten or Saint Kitts and Nevis Thursday. Breslow said the concern now is whether the cruise will remain on schedule so passengers can return home.

Royal Caribbean Vision of the Seas (Courtesy: Josh Breslow)

Princess Cruises has announced it will voluntarily pause global operations of its 18 cruise ships for 60 days due to the new coronavirus. The decision affects trips departing from March 12 to May 10.

Viking River Cruises is temporarily suspending operations of river and ocean cruises scheduled between March 12 to April 30, 2020.

Cruise ships have been particularly hard hit amid the new pandemic and have been turned away by dozens of ports and countries. The Diamond Princess cruise ship, which Japanese officials held in a flawed quarantine operation, infected hundreds of passengers and crew.

