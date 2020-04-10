Costumed Clarksville woman keeps neighborhood smiling

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Most days, Clarksville resident Cechia Carson is a cake artist. But these days, she’s also Hello Kitty, Mickey Mouse and even Spongebob Squarepants!

On top of having her own bakery, Carson owns a costume character business. She has about a dozen costumes sitting in her home, however, for the past few weeks, she hadn’t had much use for them. But that all changed when her grandson wanted to go for a walk, and she decided to join him — not as herself, but as Buzz Lightyear!

Cechia Carson, dressed as Buzz Lightyear. (Courtesy: Cechia Carson)



“In the midst of doing that, the kids in the window were waving, and they were just so happy,” Carson told News 2, “And I was like, oh my god! That’s what this neighborhood needs!”

Photos from around the neighborhood. (Courtesy: Cechia Carson)

Every dry day since, Carson has dressed up as a different character and walked around the neighborhood, waving and saying hi to all the kids on the way! She says it’s amazing to see how happy the kids are just to have something new to look forward to.

Cechia Carson, dressed as Minnie Mouse. (Courtesy: Cechia Carson)

Of course, she still has to stay socially distanced, but just her presence is enough to make them smile. She says she’ll be outside, in costume, every day that the sun is shining. Good thing too, because she’s even started getting neighborhood requests.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

MORE COVERAGE