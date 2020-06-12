Corps of Engineers re-opens beaches, picnic areas in accordance with state and local guidelines

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — Since the warmer weather arrived this spring, the swimming beaches and picnic areas run by the U. S. Army Corps of Engineers on area lakes have been closed due to COVID-19.

However, today they re-opened, following state and city guidelines for social distancing and numbers of people.

Cedar Creek Recreational Area on Old Hickory Lake

Crystal Tingle, U. S. Army Corps of Engineers Resource Manager Old Hickory Lake explained the process:

“So we’re really excited to open our beaches back up at Old Hickory Lake and some other projects in the Nashville District as of today. What that means is that at Old Hickory Lake we have four swim beaches that are now open and available for our public to use again. We are not charging for those facilities. So, anybody that wants to come to the beach to enjoy it, we do ask that you continue to practice social distancing.”

Cedar Creek Recreational Area

“We’re asking people to just do your part to stay separate from each other, to stay within your groups. Enjoy our areas. Come out and enjoy our beach. Enjoy our picnic sites. Enjoy being with your family. We just ask that you practice some social distancing when you are using our parks. Pick up after yourselves. Make sure that you use our trash receptacles. And be safe, most of all. Any time you are using one of our areas, we want to make sure that you are watching your children, you’re being safe, that you’re practicing water safety. That’s really important for us that all our visitors stay safe.”

Picnic shelter at Cedar Creek Recreational Area

Besides social distancing, there are also size limits to the number of people who can gather in one of the picnic table shelters or other facilities. In Davidson County, that number is 25, and outside of Davidson County, it is 50.

