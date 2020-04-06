Coronavirus testing site to open at Jackson County High School

JACKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A COVID-19 testing center will open Monday morning at Jackson County High School in Gainesboro.
Jackson County Mayor Randy Heady said the site will operate from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.
“After much consideration, this site was determined to be the best location that allows safety protocols to be followed and to ensure that consistent testing can continue for our residents,” Heady explained in a statement.
The mayor said all testing will be outside of the school under a front canopy, so there will be no access to the building. He added patients getting tested will never leave their vehicles.
There were three confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Jackson County, the Tennessee Department of Health reported Sunday afternoon. The state added that 50 people had been tested in the county.
Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases
(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)
|County
|# of Cases
|Anderson
|10
|Bedford
|8
|Benton
|4
|Bledsoe
|3
|Blount
|36
|Bradley
|21
|Campbell
|5
|Cannon
|6
|Carroll
|7
|Carter
|3
|Cheatham
|13
|Chester
|6
|Claiborne
|2
|Clay
|1
|Cocke
|1
|Coffee
|5
|Cumberland
|26
|Davidson
|801
|DeKalb
|7
|Dickson
|23
|Dyer
|9
|Fayette
|20
|Fentress
|2
|Franklin
|12
|Gibson
|11
|Giles
|3
|Grainger
|3
|Greene
|17
|Grundy
|12
|Hamblen
|4
|Hamilton
|74
|Hardeman
|6
|Hardin
|2
|Hawkins
|10
|Haywood
|3
|Henderson
|1
|Henry
|4
|Hickman
|2
|Houston
|2
|Humphreys
|3
|Jackson
|3
|Jefferson
|6
|Johnson
|2
|Knox
|115
|Lauderdale
|2
|Lawrence
|3
|Lewis
|2
|Lincoln
|5
|Loudon
|13
|Macon
|9
|Madison
|19
|Marion
|16
|Marshall
|6
|Maury
|21
|McMinn
|3
|McNairy
|3
|Meigs
|2
|Monroe
|6
|Montgomery
|51
|Morgan
|4
|Obion
|2
|Overton
|2
|Perry
|3
|Polk
|3
|Putnam
|52
|Roane
|5
|Robertson
|59
|Rutherford
|147
|Scott
|3
|Sequatchie
|2
|Sevier
|14
|Shelby
|736
|Smith
|3
|Stewart
|2
|Sullivan
|21
|Sumner
|321
|Tipton
|33
|Trousdale
|8
|Unicoi
|1
|Union
|1
|Warren
|1
|Washington
|23
|Wayne
|2
|Weakley
|5
|White
|2
|Williamson
|258
|Wilson
|93
|Residents of other states/countries
|265
|Pending
|86
|Total Cases – as of (4/5/20)
|3,633
Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee
|County
|# of Deaths
|Blount
|1
|Davidson
|6
|Franklin
|1
|Greene
|1
|Hamilton
|4
|Hawkins
|1
|Knox
|1
|Marion
|1
|Montgomery
|1
|Obion
|1
|Rutherford
|3
|Shelby
|9
|Sullivan
|1
|Sumner
|10
|Trousdale
|1
|Williamson
|2
|Total Deaths (as of 4/5/20)
|44
