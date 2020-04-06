Coronavirus testing site to open at Jackson County High School

Live Now
JACKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A COVID-19 testing center will open Monday morning at Jackson County High School in Gainesboro.

Jackson County Mayor Randy Heady said the site will operate from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

“After much consideration, this site was determined to be the best location that allows safety protocols to be followed and to ensure that consistent testing can continue for our residents,” Heady explained in a statement.

The mayor said all testing will be outside of the school under a front canopy, so there will be no access to the building. He added patients getting tested will never leave their vehicles.

There were three confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Jackson County, the Tennessee Department of Health reported Sunday afternoon. The state added that 50 people had been tested in the county.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

County# of Cases
Anderson10
Bedford8
Benton4
Bledsoe3
Blount36
Bradley21
Campbell5
Cannon6
Carroll7
Carter3
Cheatham13
Chester6
Claiborne2
Clay1
Cocke1
Coffee5
Cumberland26
Davidson 801
DeKalb7
Dickson23
Dyer9
Fayette20
Fentress2
Franklin12
Gibson11
Giles3
Grainger3
Greene17
Grundy12
Hamblen4
Hamilton74
Hardeman6
Hardin 2
Hawkins10
Haywood3
Henderson1
Henry4
Hickman2
Houston2
Humphreys3
Jackson3
Jefferson6
Johnson2
Knox115
Lauderdale2
Lawrence3
Lewis2
Lincoln5
Loudon13
Macon9
Madison19
Marion16
Marshall6
Maury21
McMinn 3
McNairy3
Meigs2
Monroe6
Montgomery51
Morgan4
Obion2
Overton2
Perry3
Polk3
Putnam52
Roane5
Robertson59
Rutherford147
Scott3
Sequatchie2
Sevier14
Shelby736
Smith3
Stewart2
Sullivan 21
Sumner321
Tipton33
Trousdale8
Unicoi1
Union1
Warren1
Washington23
Wayne2
Weakley5
White2
Williamson258
Wilson 93
Residents of other states/countries265
Pending86
Total Casesas of (4/5/20)3,633

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee

County# of Deaths
Blount1
Davidson6
Franklin1
Greene1
Hamilton4
Hawkins1
Knox1
Marion1
Montgomery1
Obion1
Rutherford3
Shelby9
Sullivan1
Sumner10
Trousdale1
Williamson2
Total Deaths (as of 4/5/20)44

