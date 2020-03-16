Breaking News
Coronavirus strikes WrestleMania, WWE to host event with no fans

Coronavirus

by: Daisy Ruth

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — World Wrestling Entertainment will not host WrestleMania at Raymond James Stadium on April 5 due to coronavirus concerns.

A variety of events were to proceed the “show of shows,” including Fan Axxess at the Tampa Convention Center and the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony at Amalie Arena.

Those events will be canceled as well.

WWE will hold WrestleMania 36 at the company’s Performance Center in Orlando. That show will be put on without fans and limited personnel.

WWE issued the following statement:

“In coordination with local partners and government officials, WrestleMania and all related events in Tampa Bay will not take place. However, WrestleMania will still stream live on Sunday, April 5 at 7 pm ET on WWE Network and be available on pay-per-view. Only essential personnel will be on the closed set at WWE’s training facility in Orlando, Florida to produce WrestleMania.”

Executive Director of Tampa Bay Sports Commissioner Rob Higgins released a statement following the announcement.

