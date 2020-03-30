Coronavirus patient dies in Simpson County, Kentucky

FRANKLIN, Ky. (WKRN) — A resident of Simpson County, Kentucky has died after being diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, according to the county’s Judge/Executive Mason Barnes.
In a post Monday morning on his Facebook page, Barnes said “we have lost our first patient to COVID-19 in Simpson County.”
He added, “please pray this family.”
No additional information was immediately released about the person who died.
Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.
You can also find more information and resources below: