Coronavirus patient dies in Simpson County, Kentucky

Coronavirus

Simpson County Emergency Mgmt

FRANKLIN, Ky. (WKRN) — A resident of Simpson County, Kentucky has died after being diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, according to the county’s Judge/Executive Mason Barnes.

In a post Monday morning on his Facebook page, Barnes said “we have lost our first patient to COVID-19 in Simpson County.”

He added, “please pray this family.”

No additional information was immediately released about the person who died.

