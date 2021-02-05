Coronavirus in Tennessee: Record-high 203 COVID deaths reported February 5

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health released its COVID-19 update for Friday, February 5.

Cases

The department reported 2,661 new cases, putting the state at 739,031 total cases, with 624,834 confirmed and 114,197 probable. There are currently 28,006 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

Tennessee’s seven-day new cases average is currently 2,363 additional cases per day (-12% change since the previous day), while the 14-day new cases average is 2,656 (-4% change since the previous day).

Deaths

TDH confirmed 203 additional deaths, bringing the state up to 10,405 total deaths. The state has added more deaths in the first five days of February (755) than during the first four months of the pandemic combined (6/30/20 Total Deaths: 604)

February 5 now stands as the highest single-day increase of deaths in Tennessee.

Feb. 5: 203 deaths Jan. 26: 192 deaths Dec. 17: 177 deaths Feb. 4: 169 deaths Jan. 27: 154 deaths

Tennessee is averaging 97 deaths per day during 2021. The state has reported 100+ deaths ten times in the last two weeks.

Friday’s record-high new deaths now make this the deadliest week of the pandemic for the state. Since Sunday, Tennessee has reported 831 deaths, surpassing the previous record of 755 set just last week. In all, 2021 currently accounts for the state’s four deadliest weeks of the pandemic.

Week of 1/31: 831 deaths (as of 2/5) Week of 1/24: 755 deaths Week of 1/3: 734 deaths Week of 1/10: 651 deaths

The state has added 3,498 deaths so far this year (1/1 – 2/5) which accounts for 34% of TN’s total COVID deaths. Tennessee ended 2020 with 6,907 total deaths, the state has already reached 51% of the total COVID deaths reported in 2020 in the first 36 days of this year.

Inactive/Recovered

Out of the total positive cases, 700,620 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 3,510 in the last 24 hours.

Hospitalizations

Earlier Friday, the state reported 1,421 people are currently hospitalized in Tennessee due to COVID-19. The number of total COVID hospitalizations now sits at 17,564.

Floor Bed Availability: 1,884 (16%)

ICU Bed Availability: 262 (13%)

Testing

Tennessee has processed 6,417,656 tests with 5,678,625 negative results. The percentage of positive cases remains around 11.5%. Friday’s update added 27,910 tests to the state’s total with 7.73% percent positive cases.

Vaccine Tracker

TDH’s vaccine dashboard shows 793,078 vaccinations have been given out so far in Tennessee. Currently, 8.13% of the state has received at least one dose.

The reported 34,050 vaccinations in the last 24 hours is the state’s third-highest reported increase since the vaccination rollout.

Looking for your county’s COVID-19 vaccination plan? From availability to current phases, find vaccine information for every Tennessee county, including where to register if eligible, using News 2’s Vaccine Tracker map.

TDH officials say 100,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are expected to arrive at facilities next week. The expected doses shipped would be an increase of around 7,000 more shipped this week.

Health officials say it will take all of February to administer the vaccine to those 70 years and older. With the exception of Davidson County, which currently remains in the 75+ age range, every other county in the state is vaccinating 70+.

The nation’s top infectious disease expert said he expects Johnson & Johnson to apply for an emergency-use authorization for its COVID-19 one-shot vaccine this month. “If FDA determines it meets their standards, the vaccine could be available this March,” Dr. Anthony Fauci said in a Twitter Q and A on Thursday.

COVID Variants

Five people in Tennessee have now tested positive for the U.K. COVID-19 variant, the state’s health department said Thursday night.

In a statement released to News 2, a spokesperson for the Tennessee Department of Health said five cases of the B117 variant strain of the coronavirus have been confirmed in the state over the last month.

“The fact that we’ve had two cases here in Nashville, means that many other people are already infected and that this strain is spreading widely in Nashville,” Vanderbilt University Infectious Disease Expert Dr. William Schaffner told News 2’s Stassy Olmos.

Dr. Schaffner added that regular COVID-19 tests don’t show which variant you have. “Determining which strain you have, which variant takes extra laboratory work, so we’re not testing all that many people,” he explained, “You have two cases in Tennessee and two additional cases now in Nashville, there are probably plenty others that we don’t know about.”

COVID-19 in Nashville

Earlier Friday, Metro Public Health Department officials reported an increase of 260 COVID-19 cases in Davidson County.

Metro Nashville Public Schools system started the process of reopening schools Thursday by welcoming certain students with disabilities back into classrooms.

According to Tennessee’s vaccination plan, congregate living facilities, including homeless shelters, are in Phase 3 and homeless advocates in Nashville say that isn’t soon enough.