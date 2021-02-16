Coronavirus in Tennessee: 962 COVID cases, 17 deaths reported Feb. 16

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health released its COVID-19 update for Tuesday, February 16.

Cases

The department reported 962 new cases, putting the state at 759,523 total cases, with 639,126 confirmed and 120,397 probable. There are currently 21,659 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

Tennessee’s seven-day new cases average is currently 1,723 additional cases per day (-5% change since the previous day), while the 14-day new cases average is 2,012 (-4% change since the previous day).

Deaths

TDH confirmed 17 additional deaths, bringing the state up to 10,954 total deaths. The state has added 1,304 deaths so far in the month of February, with an average of 82 additional deaths per day.

Inactive/Recovered

Out of the total positive cases, 726,910 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 2,879 in the last 24 hours.

Hospitalizations

Earlier in the day, the state reported 1,106 people are currently hospitalized in Tennessee due to COVID-19. It’s the first time since the beginning of the month the current hospitalizations rose from the previous day’s report.

Floor Bed Availability: There are 2,091 (18%) available floor beds in the state, down 9% from the previous day’s report.

ICU Bed Availability: There are 300 (15%) available ICU beds in the state, down 2% from the previous day’s report.

Testing

Tennessee has processed 6,626,533 tests with 5,867,010 negative results. The percentage of positive cases remains around 11.5%. Tuesday’s update added 8,252 tests to the state’s total with 8.87% percent positive cases.

Vaccine Tracker

Many Tennessee county health departments are closed Tuesday due to the hazardous conditions from winter weather. COVID-19 vaccinations that were scheduled for Feb. 16 will be rescheduled.