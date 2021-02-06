Coronavirus in Tennessee: 3,182 COVID cases, 58 deaths reported February 6

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health released its COVID-19 update for Saturday, February 6.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 742,213 as of February 6, 2021 including 10,463 deaths, 1,369 current hospitalizations and 703,426 are inactive/recovered. Percent positive today is 9.16%. For the full report with additional data: https://t.co/jlAz8a6Upp. pic.twitter.com/HZ5ajWuYbm — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) February 6, 2021

The health department reported 3,182 new cases, bringing the state to 742,213 total cases. Of those cases, 624,834 are confirmed and 115,072 are probable.

TDH also confirmed 58 additional deaths, bringing Tennessee up to 10,405 total deaths. This has been the deadliest week of the pandemic in Tennessee. Saturday’s 58 deaths brings the total to 889 deaths reported this week.

Out of the confirmed positive cases, 703,426 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 2,806 in the last 24 hours.

There are 1,369 people currently hospitalized in the state.

Tennessee has processed 6,447,310 tests. The latest update added 29,654 tests to the state’s total.

Vaccine Tracker

Looking for your county’s COVID-19 vaccination plan? From availability to current phases, find vaccine information for every Tennessee county, including where to register if eligible, using News 2’s Vaccine Tracker map.

TDH officials say 100,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are expected to arrive at facilities next week. The expected doses shipped would be an increase of around 7,000 more shipped this week.

Health officials say it will take all of February to administer the vaccine to those 70 years and older. With the exception of Davidson County, which currently remains in the 75+ age range, every other county in the state is vaccinating 70+.

COVID Variants

Five people in Tennessee have now tested positive for the U.K. COVID-19 variant, the state’s health department said Thursday night.

In a statement released to News 2, a spokesperson for the Tennessee Department of Health said five cases of the B117 variant strain of the coronavirus have been confirmed in the state over the last month.

“The fact that we’ve had two cases here in Nashville, means that many other people are already infected and that this strain is spreading widely in Nashville,” Vanderbilt University Infectious Disease Expert Dr. William Schaffner told News 2’s Stassy Olmos.

Dr. Schaffner added that regular COVID-19 tests don’t show which variant you have. “Determining which strain you have, which variant takes extra laboratory work, so we’re not testing all that many people,” he explained, “You have two cases in Tennessee and two additional cases now in Nashville, there are probably plenty others that we don’t know about.”