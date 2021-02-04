Coronavirus in Tennessee: 3,154 COVID cases, 169 deaths reported February 4

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health released its COVID-19 update for Thursday, February 4.

Cases

The department reported 3,154 new cases, putting the state at 736,370 total cases, with 622,951 confirmed and 113,419 probable. There are currently 29,058 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

Tennessee’s seven-day new cases average is currently 2,684 additional cases per day (+8% change since the previous day), while the 14-day new cases average is 2,756 (-1% change since the previous day).

Deaths

TDH confirmed 169 additional deaths, bringing the state up to 10,202 total deaths. The state has added 552 deaths in the first four days of February.

February 4 now stands as the third-highest single-day increase of deaths in Tennessee.

Jan. 26: 192 deaths Dec. 17: 177 deaths Feb. 4: 169 deaths Jan. 27: 154 deaths Feb. 2: 147 deaths

Tennessee is averaging 94 deaths per day during 2021. The state has reported triple-digit deaths nine times in the last two weeks.

The state has added 3,295 deaths so far this year (1/1 – 2/4) which accounts for 32% of TN’s total COVID deaths. Tennessee ended 2020 with 6,907 total deaths. In comparison, the deaths reported this year, so far, would equate to 48% of the total deaths reported last year – meaning the state has reached nealy half of the total deaths during the first nine months of the pandemic in just 35 days.

Inactive/Recovered

Out of the total positive cases, 697,110 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 3,403 in the last 24 hours.

Hospitalizations

Earlier Thursday, the state reported 1,443 people are currently hospitalized in Tennessee due to COVID-19. The number of total COVID hospitalizations now sits at 17,469.

Floor Bed Availability: 1,836 (16%)

ICU Bed Availability: 241 (12%)

Testing

Tennessee has processed 6,389,746 tests with 5,653,376 negative results. The percentage of positive cases remains around 11.5%. Thursday’s update added 29,948 tests to the state’s total with 8.23% percent positive cases.

Vaccine Tracker

Looking for your county’s COVID-19 vaccination plan? From availability to current phases, find vaccine information for every Tennessee county, including where to register if eligible, using News 2’s Vaccine Tracker map.

Health officials say it will take all of February to administer the vaccine to those 70 years and older.

Tennessee health officials say they are receiving a modest increase in their weekly vaccine allocation, up from an average of 80,000 doses to about 93,000 for the coming week. Last week, Department of Health spokesperson Bill Christian confirmed the increase after Tennessee had been coming up short of the 90,000 doses weekly that federal Operation Warp Speed had promised after the state had received its initial allotments.

The nation’s top infectious disease expert said he expects Johnson & Johnson to apply for an emergency-use authorization for its COVID-19 one-shot vaccine this month. “If FDA determines it meets their standards, the vaccine could be available this March,” Dr. Anthony Fauci said in a Twitter Q and A on Thursday.

COVID-19 in Nashville

Earlier Thursday, Metro Public Health Department officials reported an increase of 254 COVID-19 cases in Davidson County.

Two people in Nashville have tested positive for the U.K. COVID-19 variant, the director of the Metro Public Health Department said Thursday. During the city’s weekly coronavirus news briefing, Dr. Gill Wright revealed the two cases involving Nashville residents were reported to his office Wednesday night.

Dr. Wright initially said the two were the same pair of variant cases confirmed Jan. 21 by the Tennessee Department of Health; however, Metro Public Health Department spokesperson, Brian Todd confirmed Thursday afternoon that the Nashville cases were in addition to the two previously reported by the state.

Metro Nashville Public Schools system started the process of reopening schools Thursday by welcoming certain students with disabilities back into classrooms.