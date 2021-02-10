Coronavirus in Tennessee: 2,947 COVID cases, 100 deaths reported February 10

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health released its COVID-19 update for Wednesday, February 10.

Cases

The department reported 2,947 new cases, putting the state at 750,409 total cases, with 632,860 confirmed and 117,549 probable. There are currently 25,611 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

Tennessee’s seven-day new cases average is currently 2,456 additional cases per day (+7% change since the previous day), while the 14-day new cases average is 2,472 (-1% change since the previous day).

Deaths

TDH confirmed 100 additional deaths, bringing the state up to 10,731 total deaths. The state has added 1,081 deaths so far in the month of February, with an average of 108 additional deaths per day. Tennessee is averaging 93 deaths per day during 2021, with 3,824 deaths reported so far (1/1 – 2/10) which accounts for 36% of TN’s total COVID deaths.

Inactive/Recovered

Out of the total positive cases, 714,067 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 3,325 in the last 24 hours.

Hospitalizations

Earlier in the day, the state reported 1,262 people are currently hospitalized in Tennessee due to COVID-19. The number of total COVID hospitalizations now sits at 17,875.

Floor Bed Availability: There are 1,800 (16%) available floor beds in the state, down 12% from the previous day’s report.

ICU Bed Availability: There are 253 (13%) available ICU beds in the state, down 18% from the previous day’s report.

Testing

Tennessee has processed 6,523,383 tests with 5,772,974 negative results. The percentage of positive cases remains around 11.5%. Wednesday’s update added 27,589 tests to the state’s total with 8.76% percent positive cases.

Vaccine Tracker

Looking for your county’s COVID-19 vaccination plan? From availability to current phases, find vaccine information for every Tennessee county, including where to register if eligible, using News 2’s Vaccine Tracker map.

The state has seen a reduction in hospitalizations as one in three Tennesseans, 70 and older, have been vaccinated. But, that also means, “two out of every three Tennesseans, age 70+, are unvaccinated,” explained Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Pierecy during a virtual briefing Tuesday.

The numbers show older populations are more vulnerable to severe illness and hospitalization from COVID-19, so Dr. Piercey is asking for your help. “Anyone you know who know is 70+, reach out to them and say ‘Hey, have you been vaccinated yet?’ And if the answer is no, please offer to help them with that.”

As of Tuesday, 8.78% of the state has received at least one dose.

Walmart and Sam’s Club stores in Tennessee are now offering COVID-19 vaccines to eligible Tennesseans.

Teachers and support staff from Metro Schools can begin applying for vaccination starting Thursday, February 11. Mayor John Cooper made the announcement during a news conference Monday afternoon. Teachers and school support staff will start receiving their first doses by February 20. Vaccines will be made available to teachers earlier than anticipated because Davidson County leaders have accelerated the move to the next phase of distribution.

Davidson County will also open vaccination scheduling to 70+ starting February 12. Davidson is currently the only Tennessee county in the 75+ age range, every other county in the state is vaccinating 70+.

While it is technically allowed to get vaccinated in a county you aren’t a resident of, it is discouraged. A spokesperson for the Tennessee Dept. of Health told News 2 in an email, “We recommend that people receive vaccine in the county where they live or work, but all health departments have been encouraged to vaccinate individuals who meet criteria for vaccination, regardless of state or county of residence.”

COVID Variants

Six people in Tennessee have now tested positive for the U.K. COVID-19 variant, the state’s health department said Tuesday night. In a statement released to News 2, a spokesperson for the Tennessee Department of Health said six cases of the B117 variant strain of the coronavirus have been confirmed in the state over the last month.

Health officials say they have likely identified a case of the Brazilian variant of COVID-19 in Tennessee. While lab results are still being confirmed, Vanderbilt researchers have some insight into how the strain differs from that discovered in England.

COVID-19 in Nashville

Earlier Wednesday, Metro Public Health Department officials reported an increase of 57 COVID-19 cases in Davidson County.

According to the health officials, more than 30% of Davidson County’s total COVID-19 cases are centered in four zip codes.

Dr. James Hildreth has been named by President Joe Biden as a member of his COVID-19 Health Equity Task Force.