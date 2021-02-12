Coronavirus in Tennessee: 2,246 new COVID cases, 81 deaths reported Feb. 12

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health released its COVID-19 update for Friday, February 12.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 754,279 as of February 12, 2021 including 10,893 deaths, 1,195 current hospitalizations and 718,749 are inactive/recovered. Percent positive today is 7.59%. For the full report with additional data: https://t.co/jlAz8a6Upp. pic.twitter.com/iMf4kiBnMv — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) February 12, 2021

The health department reported 2,246 new cases, bringing the state to 754,279 total cases. Of those cases, 635,535 are confirmed and 118,744 are probable.

TDH also confirmed 81 additional deaths, bringing Tennessee up to 10,893 total deaths.

Out of the confirmed positive cases, 718,749 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 2,613 in the last 24 hours.

There are 1,195 people currently hospitalized in the state.

Tennessee has processed 6,572,241 tests. The latest update added 24,807 tests to the state’s total.

Vaccine Tracker

Looking for your county’s COVID-19 vaccination plan? From availability to current phases, find vaccine information for every Tennessee county, including where to register if eligible, using News 2’s Vaccine Tracker map.

The state has seen a reduction in hospitalizations as one in three Tennesseans, 70 and older, have been vaccinated. But, that also means, “two out of every three Tennesseans, age 70+, are unvaccinated,” explained Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Pierecy during a virtual briefing Tuesday.

The numbers show older populations are more vulnerable to severe illness and hospitalization from COVID-19, so Dr. Piercey is asking for your help. “Anyone you know who know is 70+, reach out to them and say ‘Hey, have you been vaccinated yet?’ And if the answer is no, please offer to help them with that.”

As of February 11, TDH was notified of 121 Walmart pharmacy locations across the state that would offer COVID-19 vaccinations.

Teachers and support staff from Metro Schools can now register for vaccination, first doses are expected to start by February 20.

Davidson County also opened up vaccination scheduling to 70+ starting Friday. Davidson had been the only Tennessee county listed in the 75+ age range.

While it is technically allowed to get vaccinated in a county you aren’t a resident of, it is discouraged. A spokesperson for the Tennessee Dept. of Health told News 2 in an email, “We recommend that people receive the vaccine in the county where they live or work, but all health departments have been encouraged to vaccinate individuals who meet criteria for vaccination, regardless of state or county of residence.”

In updated guidance on its website this week, the CDC said quarantining is not necessary for fully vaccinated people within three months of having received their last dose as long as they do not develop any symptoms. Fully vaccinated means that at least two weeks have passed since a person received the second dose of a two-dose vaccine or one dose of a single-dose vaccine.