Coronavirus in Tennessee: 2,173 COVID cases, 147 deaths reported February 2

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health released its COVID-19 update for Tuesday, February 2.

New Cases

The department reported 2,173 new cases, putting the state at 731,360 total cases, with 619,612 confirmed and 111,748 probable. There are currently 32,497 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

Tennessee’s seven-day new cases average is currently 2,708 additional cases per day (+1% change since the previous day), while the 14-day new cases average is 2,968 (0% change since the previous day).

New Deaths

TDH confirmed 147 additional deaths, bringing the state up to 9,900 total deaths. Tennessee is averaging 91 deaths per day during 2021.

February 2 now stands as the fourth-highest single-day increase for deaths in Tennessee.

Jan. 26: 192 deaths Dec. 17: 177 deaths Jan. 27: 154 deaths Feb. 2: 147 deaths Jan. 12: 146 deaths

Inactive/Recovered

Out of the total positive cases, 688,963 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 3,801 in the last 24 hours.

Hospitalizations

Earlier in the day, the state reported 1,547 people are currently hospitalized in Tennessee due to COVID-19. The number of total COVID hospitalizations now sits at 17,276.

Floor Bed Availability: 1,988 (17%)

ICU Bed Availability: 271 (13%)

Testing

Tennessee has processed 6,347,070 tests with 5,615,710 negative results. The percentage of positive cases remains around 11.5%. Tuesday’s update added 10,080 tests to the state’s total with 12.81% percent positive cases.

Tennessee’s Deadliest Month

January ended as Tennessee’s deadliest month of the pandemic. The state reported 2,743 deaths for the month, 19% higher than December’s previous record-high mark, and an average of 88 deaths per day. The first month of 2021 accounts for 28% of Tennessee’s total COVID deaths. As of the start of February, last month accounted for four of the state’s five highest single-day death increases and the three worst weeks of deaths reported.

January also ranks as the second-highest month of new cases for the state with 141,059 new cases reported (December’s 212,309 remains #1). The new cases came from the state’s fourth-highest month of tests processed. January’s 755,669 processed tests data ranks behind the previous three months of reported testing.

Vaccine Tracker

To see what the vaccine availability is in your county, click here.

Tennessee residents 70 and up may begin registering for the COVID-19 vaccine starting today. Click here to learn more.

As of Monday, 7.03% of the state has received at least one dose.

Tennessee health officials say they are receiving a modest increase in their weekly vaccine allocation, up from an average of 80,000 doses to about 93,000 for the coming week. Last week, Department of Health spokesperson Bill Christian confirmed the increase after Tennessee had been coming up short of the 90,000 doses weekly that federal Operation Warp Speed had promised after the state had received its initial allotments.

Coronavirus Variants

There are multiple mutations of the coronavirus circulating the globe, but three, in particular, are causing concern due to evidence that they are more contagious. These variants may lead to increased strain on our healthcare system.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

Organizers announced Tuesday the annual Mule Day events in Columbia are cancelled for 2021. The city of Columbia and the Maury County Bridle and Saddle Club announced the annual Mule Day Parade and festivities, which had been scheduled for April 8 through April 11, will no longer take place.

COVID-19 in Nashville

Earlier Tuesday, Metro Public Health Department officials reported an increase of 158 COVID-19 cases in Davidson County. The department also released its weekly “heatmaps”.

Metro Nashville Public Schools will begin returning to the classroom as soon as this week, school officials announced at a news conference Monday afternoon.

Restaurants and bars that serve alcohol in Davidson County will now be allowed to remain open until midnight daily.