Coronavirus in Tennessee: 1,792 COVID cases, 9 deaths reported Feb. 13

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health released its COVID-19 update for Saturday, February 13.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 756,071 as of February 13, 2021 including 10,902 deaths, 1,154 current hospitalizations and 720,977 inactive/recovered. Percent positive today is 7.09%. Full report with additional data: https://t.co/jlAz8a6Upp. pic.twitter.com/YfiDapn0cK — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) February 13, 2021

The health department reported 1,792 new cases, bringing the state to 756,071 total cases. Of those cases, 636,791 are confirmed and 119,280 are probable.

TDH also confirmed nine additional deaths, bringing Tennessee up to 10,902 total deaths.

Out of the confirmed positive cases, 720,977 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 2,228 in the last 24 hours.

There are 1,151 people currently hospitalized in the state.

Tennessee has processed 6,592,275 tests. The latest update added 20,034 tests to the state’s total.

Vaccine Tracker

Looking for your county’s COVID-19 vaccination plan? From availability to current phases, find vaccine information for every Tennessee county, including where to register if eligible, using News 2’s Vaccine Tracker map.

The state has seen a reduction in hospitalizations as one in three Tennesseans, 70 and older, have been vaccinated. But, that also means, “two out of every three Tennesseans, age 70+, are unvaccinated,” explained Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Pierecy during a virtual briefing Tuesday.

The numbers show older populations are more vulnerable to severe illness and hospitalization from COVID-19, so Dr. Piercey is asking for your help. “Anyone you know who know is 70+, reach out to them and say ‘Hey, have you been vaccinated yet?’ And if the answer is no, please offer to help them with that.”

As of February 11, TDH was notified of 121 Walmart pharmacy locations across the state that would offer COVID-19 vaccinations.

Teachers and support staff from Metro Schools can now register for vaccination, first doses are expected to start by February 20.

Davidson County also opened up vaccination scheduling to 70+ starting Friday. Davidson had been the only Tennessee county listed in the 75+ age range.

While it is technically allowed to get vaccinated in a county you aren’t a resident of, it is discouraged. A spokesperson for the Tennessee Dept. of Health told News 2 in an email, “We recommend that people receive the vaccine in the county where they live or work, but all health departments have been encouraged to vaccinate individuals who meet criteria for vaccination, regardless of state or county of residence.”