Coronavirus in Tennessee: 1,636 COVID cases, 65 deaths reported February 9

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health released its COVID-19 update for Tuesday, February 9.

Cases

The department reported 1,636 new cases, putting the state at 747462 total cases, with 630,739 confirmed and 116,723 probable. There are currently 26,089 active COVID-19 cases in the state. It’s the lowest number of current active cases in Tennessee since 25,463 on November 7.

Tennessee’s seven-day new cases average is currently 2,300 additional cases per day (-3% change since the previous day), while the 14-day new cases average is 2,504 (-1% change since the previous day).

Deaths

TDH confirmed 65 additional deaths, bringing the state up to 10,631 total deaths. The state has added 981 deaths so far in the month of February, with an average of 109 additional deaths per day. Tennessee is averaging 93 deaths per day during 2021, with 3,724 deaths reported so far (1/1 – 2/9) which accounts for 35% of TN’s total COVID deaths.

Inactive/Recovered

Out of the total positive cases, 710,742 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 3,644 in the last 24 hours.

Hospitalizations

Earlier in the day, the state reported 1,293 people are currently hospitalized in Tennessee due to COVID-19.

Floor Bed Availability: 2,035 (18%)

ICU Bed Availability: 309 (15%)

Testing

Tennessee has processed 6,495,794 tests with 5,748,332 negative results. The percentage of positive cases remains around 11.5%. Tuesday’s update added 8,984 tests to the state’s total with 11.44% percent positive cases.

Vaccine Tracker

Looking for your county’s COVID-19 vaccination plan? From availability to current phases, find vaccine information for every Tennessee county, including where to register if eligible, using News 2’s Vaccine Tracker map.

TDH confirmed last week that it’s getting 7,000 more vaccines in the next week, bringing the total to be distributed across the state to 100,000 through February 13.

Teachers and support staff from Metro Schools can begin applying for vaccination starting Thursday, February 11. Mayor John Cooper made the announcement during a news conference Monday afternoon. Teachers and school support staff will start receiving their first doses by February 20. Vaccines will be made available to teachers earlier than anticipated because Davidson County leaders have accelerated the move to the next phase of distribution.

Davidson County will also open vaccination scheduling to 70+ starting February 12. Davidson is currently the only Tennessee county in the 75+ age range, every other county in the state is vaccinating 70+.

While it is technically allowed to get vaccinated in a county you aren’t a resident of, it is discouraged. A spokesperson for the Tennessee Dept. of Health told News 2 in an email, “We recommend that people receive vaccine in the county where they live or work, but all health departments have been encouraged to vaccinate individuals who meet criteria for vaccination, regardless of state or county of residence.”

Tennessee is coming off its deadliest week of the pandemic. Last week, the state reported 889 deaths, surpassing the previous record of 755 set the week prior. In all, 2021 currently accounts for the state’s four deadliest weeks of the pandemic.

Week of 1/31: 889 deaths Week of 1/24: 755 deaths Week of 1/3: 734 deaths Week of 1/10: 651 deaths

COVID-19 in Nashville

Earlier Tuesday, Metro Public Health Department officials reported an increase of 133 COVID-19 cases in Davidson County. The department also released its weekly “heatmaps”.

According to the health officials, more than 30% of Davidson County’s total COVID-19 cases are centered in four zip codes.