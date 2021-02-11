Coronavirus in Tennessee: 1,624 COVID cases, 81 deaths reported Feb. 11

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health released its COVID-19 update for Thursday, February 11.

Cases

The department reported 1,624 new cases, putting the state at 752,033 total cases, with 633,907 confirmed and 118,126 probable. There are currently 25,085 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

Tennessee’s seven-day new cases average is currently 2,238 additional cases per day (-9% change since the previous day), while the 14-day new cases average is 2,461 (0% change since the previous day).

Deaths

TDH confirmed 81 additional deaths, bringing the state up to 10,182 total deaths. The state has added 1,162 deaths so far in the month of February, with an average of 106 additional deaths per day. Tennessee is averaging 93 deaths per day during 2021, with 3,905 deaths reported so far (1/1 – 2/11) which accounts for 36% of TN’s total COVID deaths.

Inactive/Recovered

Out of the total positive cases, 716,136 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 2,069 in the last 24 hours.

Hospitalizations

Earlier in the day, the state reported 1,232 people are currently hospitalized in Tennessee due to COVID-19. The number of total COVID hospitalizations now sits at 17,920.

Floor Bed Availability: There are 1,810 (16%) available floor beds in the state, up 1% from the previous day’s report.

ICU Bed Availability: There are 254 (13%) available ICU beds in the state, a 0% change from the previous day’s report.

Testing

Tennessee has processed 6,547,434 tests with 5,795,401 negative results. The percentage of positive cases remains around 11.5%. Thursday’s update added 24,051 tests to the state’s total with 7.41% percent positive cases.

Vaccine Tracker

Several Tennessee county health departments had to cancel testing and vaccinations on Thursday due to the winter weather. Anyone who was scheduled for vaccination on February 11 will be contacted if their appointment will be rescheduled, TDH stated in a tweet.

Looking for your county’s COVID-19 vaccination plan? From availability to current phases, find vaccine information for every Tennessee county, including where to register if eligible, using News 2’s Vaccine Tracker map.

The state has seen a reduction in hospitalizations as one in three Tennesseans, 70 and older, have been vaccinated. But, that also means, “two out of every three Tennesseans, age 70+, are unvaccinated,” explained Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Pierecy during a virtual briefing Tuesday.

The numbers show older populations are more vulnerable to severe illness and hospitalization from COVID-19, so Dr. Piercey is asking for your help. “Anyone you know who know is 70+, reach out to them and say ‘Hey, have you been vaccinated yet?’ And if the answer is no, please offer to help them with that.”

As of Wednesday, 9.13% of the state has received at least one dose.

Walmart and Sam’s Club stores in Tennessee are now offering COVID-19 vaccines to eligible Tennesseans.

As of Thursday, TDH was notified of 121 Walmart pharmacy locations across the state that would offer COVID-19 vaccinations.

Starting February 11, teachers and support staff from Metro Schools can register for vaccination. Teachers and school support staff will start receiving their first doses by February 20.

Davidson County will also open vaccination scheduling to 70+ starting February 12. Davidson is currently the only Tennessee county in the 75+ age range.

While it is technically allowed to get vaccinated in a county you aren’t a resident of, it is discouraged. A spokesperson for the Tennessee Dept. of Health told News 2 in an email, “We recommend that people receive the vaccine in the county where they live or work, but all health departments have been encouraged to vaccinate individuals who meet criteria for vaccination, regardless of state or county of residence.”

Knox County Health Department has requested the state to investigate 975 second-dose Pfizer vaccines that have gone missing after the state confirmed the shipment to KCHD, but they have no record of receiving the vaccines. In a press conference on Wednesday, Dr. Martha Buchanan said they believe that the box containing the doses was mistaken for dry ice and was discarded.

In updated guidance on its website, the CDC said quarantining is not necessary for fully vaccinated people within three months of having received their last dose as long as they do not develop any symptoms. Fully vaccinated means that at least two weeks have passed since a person received the second dose of a two-dose vaccine or one dose of a single-dose vaccine.

COVID Variants

Six people in Tennessee have now tested positive for the U.K. COVID-19 variant, the state’s health department said Tuesday night. In a statement released to News 2, a spokesperson for the Tennessee Department of Health said six cases of the B117 variant strain of the coronavirus have been confirmed in the state over the last month.

Health officials say they have likely identified a case of the Brazilian variant of COVID-19 in Tennessee. While lab results are still being confirmed, Vanderbilt researchers have some insight into how the strain differs from that discovered in England.

COVID-19 in Nashville

Earlier Thursday, Metro Public Health Department officials reported an increase of 444 COVID-19 cases in Davidson County.

According to the health officials, more than 30% of Davidson County’s total COVID-19 cases are centered in four zip codes.

Leaders in Metro Nashville are launching an initiative to get more COVID-19 vaccinations to communities of color.