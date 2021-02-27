Coronavirus in Tennessee: 1,374 cases, 16 deaths reported Feb. 27

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health released its COVID-19 update for Saturday, February 27.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 773,887 as of February 27, 2021 including 11,393 deaths, 925 current hospitalizations and 748,739 are inactive/recovered. Percent positive today is 5.93%. For the full report with additional data: https://t.co/jlAz8a6Upp. pic.twitter.com/S9PDwymtpX — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) February 27, 2021

The health department reported 1,374 new cases, bringing the state to 773,887 total cases. Of those cases, 648,472 are confirmed and 125,415 are probable.

TDH also confirmed 16 additional deaths, bringing Tennessee up to 11,393 total deaths.

Out of the confirmed positive cases, 748,739 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 1,785 in the last 24 hours.

There are 925 people currently hospitalized in the state.

Tennessee has processed 6,769,438 tests. The latest update added 15,679 tests to the state’s total.

Vaccine Tracker

Vaccination registration for residents aged 65 and older and those in Phase 1b of the state’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan is now underway for nearly every county in the state.

As of Friday, Davidson County residents 65+ can make reservations and receive their first dose of the vaccine.

From availability to current phases, find vaccine information for every Tennessee county using News 2’s Vaccine Tracker map.

COVID-19 in Nashville

Restaurants and bars that serve alcohol in Nashville and Davidson County will be allowed to remain open until 1 a.m. daily beginning Monday. During his weekly news briefing, Nashville Mayor John Cooper said recent coronavirus metrics have shown improvement, allowing for restaurants and bars to stay open an hour later than the current closing time of midnight, as of March 1.