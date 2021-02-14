Coronavirus in Tennessee: 1,347 COVID cases, 31 deaths reported Feb. 14

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health released its COVID-19 update for Sunday, February 14.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 757,418 as of February 14, 2021 including 10,933 deaths, 1,109 current hospitalizations and 722,598 inactive/recovered. Percent positive today is 7.40%. Full report with additional data: https://t.co/jlAz8a6Upp. pic.twitter.com/MjG5g89nLQ — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) February 14, 2021

The health department reported 1,347 new cases, bringing the state to 31 total cases. Of those cases, 637,753 are confirmed and 119,665 are probable.

TDH also confirmed 31 additional deaths, bringing Tennessee up to 10,933 total deaths.

Out of the confirmed positive cases, 722,598 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 1,621 in the last 24 hours.

There are 1,109 people currently hospitalized in the state.

Tennessee has processed 6,606,949 tests. The latest update added 14,674 tests to the state’s total.

Vaccine Tracker

The state has seen a reduction in hospitalizations as one in three Tennesseans, 70 and older, have been vaccinated. But, that also means, “two out of every three Tennesseans, age 70+, are unvaccinated,” explained Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Pierecy during a virtual briefing Tuesday.

The numbers show older populations are more vulnerable to severe illness and hospitalization from COVID-19, so Dr. Piercey is asking for your help. “Anyone you know who know is 70+, reach out to them and say ‘Hey, have you been vaccinated yet?’ And if the answer is no, please offer to help them with that.”

As of February 11, TDH was notified of 121 Walmart pharmacy locations across the state that would offer COVID-19 vaccinations.

Teachers and support staff from Metro Schools can now register for vaccination, first doses are expected to start by February 20.

Davidson County also opened up vaccination scheduling to 70+ starting Friday. Davidson had been the only Tennessee county listed in the 75+ age range.

While it is technically allowed to get vaccinated in a county you aren’t a resident of, it is discouraged. A spokesperson for the Tennessee Dept. of Health told News 2 in an email, “We recommend that people receive the vaccine in the county where they live or work, but all health departments have been encouraged to vaccinate individuals who meet criteria for vaccination, regardless of state or county of residence.”