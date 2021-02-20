Coronavirus in Tennessee: 1,335 COVID cases, 51 deaths reported Feb. 20

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health released its COVID-19 update for Saturday, February 20.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 764,008 as of February 20, 2021 including 11,115 deaths, 997 current hospitalizations and 736,300 are inactive/recovered. Percent positive today is 9.16% . For the full report with additional data: https://t.co/jlAz8a6Upp. pic.twitter.com/Tc08ndtMte — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) February 20, 2021

The health department reported 1,335 new cases, bringing the state to 764,008 total cases. Of those cases, 641,998 are confirmed and 122,010 are probable.

TDH also confirmed 51 additional deaths, bringing Tennessee up to 51 total deaths.

Out of the confirmed positive cases, 736,300 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 2,148 in the last 24 hours.

There are 997 people currently hospitalized in the state.

Tennessee has processed 6,665,429 tests. The latest update added 10,943 tests to the state’s total.

Vaccine Tracker

On Tuesday, the Tennessee Department of Health announced vaccination registration for residents aged 65 and older and those in Phase 1b of the state’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan will begin on February 22.

TDH has also launched a new online scheduling tool to allow users to book their appointment for COVID-19 vaccination at participating health department sites when they are eligible to do so. Tennesseans can access the system at covid19.tn.gov and select their county to schedule an appointment.