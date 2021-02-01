Coronavirus in Tennessee: 1,326 COVID cases, 103 deaths reported on February 1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health released its first COVID-19 update for the month of February.

New Cases

The department reported 1,326 new cases, putting the state at 729,187 total cases, with 618,319 confirmed and 110,868 probable. There are currently 34,272 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

Tennessee’s seven-day new cases average is currently 2,680 additional cases per day (-2% change since the previous day), while the 14-day new cases average is 2,960 (-3% change since the previous day).

New Deaths

TDH confirmed 103 additional deaths, bringing the state up to 9,753 total deaths. Tennessee is averaging 89 deaths per day during 2021.

Inactive/Recovered

Out of the total positive cases, 685,162 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 1,867 in the last 24 hours.

Hospitalizations

Earlier in the day, the state reported 1,562 people are currently hospitalized in Tennessee due to COVID-19, the lowest current hospitalizations reported since November 8, 2020 (1,553).

Floor Bed Availability: 2,122 (18%)

ICU Bed Availability: 278 (14%)

The number of total COVID hospitalizations now sits at 17,172.

Testing

Tennessee has processed 6,336,990 tests with 5,607,803 negative results. The percentage of positive cases remains around 11.5%. Monday’s update added 9,606 tests to the state’s total with 10.69% percent positive cases.

Tennessee’s Deadliest Month

January ended as Tennessee’s deadliest month of the pandemic. The state reported 2,743 deaths for the month, 19% higher than December’s previous record-high mark, and an average of 88 deaths per day. The first month of 2021 accounts for 28% of Tennessee’s total COVID deaths. As of the start of February, last month accounted for four of the state’s five highest single-day death increases and the three worst weeks of deaths reported.

January also ranks as the second-highest month of new cases for the state with 141,059 new cases reported (December’s 212,309 remains #1). The new cases came from the state’s fourth-highest month of tests processed. January’s 755,669 processed tests data ranks behind the previous three months of reported testing.

Vaccine Tracker

To see what the vaccine availability is in your county, click here.

Tennessee residents 70 and up may begin registering for the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, Feb. 2. Click here to learn more.

Tennessee health officials say they are receiving a modest increase in their weekly vaccine allocation, up from an average of 80,000 doses to about 93,000 for the coming week. Last week, Department of Health spokesperson Bill Christian confirmed the increase after Tennessee had been coming up short of the 90,000 doses weekly that federal Operation Warp Speed had promised after the state had received its initial allotments.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

In a video on his Facebook page last week, Governor Bill Lee announced he would be rolling back restrictions at school sporting events across the Volunteer State.

Lee said in part, “When case counts were at their highest we placed targeted restrictions on public gatherings and attendance at school sporting events. The data now reflects rapidly falling numbers and because of that data we’re lifting those restrictions on Monday, February 1. That means the temporary restrictions placed on sporting events at K-12 schools are rolled back and there are no further restrictions on who can attend or participate in school sporting events.”

COVID-19 in Nashville

Metro Nashville Public Schools is expected to announce their plans regarding in-person learning.

Last week, the district’s communications director Sean Braisted said the COVID-19 risk score, a measurement tool of community spread that has been used by MNPS since November to determine when it is safe to allow for in-person instruction, dropped below 7 based on the data released by the Metro Public Health Department. On Friday that COVID-19 risk score was 6.7, but on Sunday that number jumped up to 6.9.

Earlier Monday, Metro Public Health Department officials reported an increase of 357 COVID-19 cases in Davidson County.

Restaurants and bars that serve alcohol in Nashville and Davidson County will now be allowed to remain open until midnight daily.

An investigation is underway in Nashville regarding a group of childcare workers who reportedly got vaccinated for COVID-19 before their phase was slated. The Metro Health Department says Primrose Academy staff members received the vaccine at the health department despite childcare falling into phase 1b.