Coronavirus in Tennessee: 1,226 COVID cases, 97 deaths reported February 8

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health released its COVID-19 update for Monday, February 8.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 745,826 as of February 8, 2021 including 10,566 deaths, 1,294 current hospitalizations and 707,098 are inactive/recovered. Percent positive today is 8.60%. For the full report with additional data: https://t.co/jlAz8a6Upp. pic.twitter.com/DYGmukSPKo — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) February 8, 2021

Earlier in the day, the state reported 1,294 people are currently hospitalized in Tennessee due to COVID-19.

Floor Bed Availability: 2,065 (18%)

ICU Bed Availability: 314 (16%)

Vaccine Tracker

Looking for your county’s COVID-19 vaccination plan? From availability to current phases, find vaccine information for every Tennessee county, including where to register if eligible, using News 2’s Vaccine Tracker map.

TDH confirmed last week that it’s getting 7,000 more vaccines in the next week, bringing the total to be distributed across the state to 100,000 through February 13.

While it is technically allowed to get vaccinated in a county you aren’t a resident of, it is discouraged. A spokesperson for the Tennessee Dept. of Health told News 2 in an email, “We recommend that people receive vaccine in the county where they live or work, but all health departments have been encouraged to vaccinate individuals who meet criteria for vaccination, regardless of state or county of residence.”

Tennessee is coming off its deadliest week of the pandemic. Last week, the state reported 889 deaths, surpassing the previous record of 755 set the week prior. In all, 2021 currently accounts for the state’s four deadliest weeks of the pandemic.

Week of 1/31: 889 deaths Week of 1/24: 755 deaths Week of 1/3: 734 deaths Week of 1/10: 651 deaths

COVID-19 in Nashville

Earlier Monday, Metro Public Health Department officials reported an increase of 278 COVID-19 cases in Davidson County.

According to the health officials, more than 30% of Davidson County’s total COVID-19 cases are centered in four zip codes.