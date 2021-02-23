Coronavirus in Tennessee: 1,226 COVID cases, 45 deaths reported Feb. 23

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health released its COVID-19 update for Tuesday, February 23.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 767,315 as of February 23, 2021 including 11,198 deaths, 998 current hospitalizations and 741,057 are inactive/recovered. Percent positive today is 7.46%. For the full report with additional data: https://t.co/jlAz8a6Upp. pic.twitter.com/Lxlg22p3NV — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) February 24, 2021

Tuesday’s update was delayed. TDH tweeted just after 5:30 that the data was still being processed.

Hospitalizations

Earlier in the day, the state reported 998 people are currently hospitalized in Tennessee due to COVID-19.

Floor Bed Availability: There are 1,879 (18%) available floor beds in the state, down 9% from the previous day’s report.

ICU Bed Availability: There are 329 (16%) available ICU beds in the state, down 15% from the previous day’s report.

Vaccine Tracker

TDH reports 1,165,626 vaccinations have been given out so far in Tennessee. Currently, 10.87% of the state has received at least one dose.

Vaccination registration for residents aged 65 and older and those in Phase 1b of the state’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan is now underway in 90 of the state’s 95 counties.

From availability to current phases, find vaccine information for every Tennessee county using News 2’s Vaccine Tracker map.

TDH has also launched a new online scheduling tool to allow users to book their appointment for COVID-19 vaccination at participating health department sites when they are eligible to do so. Tennesseans can access the system at covid19.tn.gov and select their county to schedule an appointment.

Shelby County ‘Vaccine Wastage’ Investigation

On Tuesday, the Tennessee Department of Health provided information on the investigation of reported wastage of COVID-19 vaccine by the Shelby County Health Department which found seven incidents of vaccine waste, amounting to more than 2,400 wasted doses.

COVID Variants

Health officials tell News 2, as of Tuesday morning, there have been 13 confirmed cases of variants in Tennessee and all of them have been the B117 variant strain of SARS-CoV-2 (UK COVID variant).