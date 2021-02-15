Coronavirus in Tennessee: 1,143 COVID cases, 4 deaths reported Feb. 15

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health released its COVID-19 update for Monday, February 15.

Cases

The department reported 1,143 new cases, putting the state at 758,561 total cases, with 638,550 confirmed and 120,011 probable. There are currently 23,593 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

Tennessee’s seven-day new cases average is currently 1,819 additional cases per day (-1% change since the previous day), while the 14-day new cases average is 2,098 (-1% change since the previous day).

Deaths

TDH confirmed four additional deaths, bringing the state up to 10,937 total deaths. The state has added 1,287 deaths so far in the month of February, with an average of 86 additional deaths per day.

Inactive/Recovered

Out of the total positive cases, 724,031 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 1,433 in the last 24 hours.

Hospitalizations

Earlier in the day, the state reported 1,091 people are currently hospitalized in Tennessee due to COVID-19.

Floor Bed Availability: There are 2,310 (20%) available floor beds in the state.

ICU Bed Availability: There are 307 (15%) available ICU beds in the state.

Testing

Tennessee has processed 6,618,281 tests with 5,859,720 negative results. The percentage of positive cases remains around 11.5%. Monday’s update added 11,332 tests to the state’s total with 7.85% percent positive cases.