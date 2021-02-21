Coronavirus in Tennessee: 1,129 COVID cases, 18 deaths reported Feb. 21

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health released its COVID-19 update for Sunday, February 21.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 765,137 as of February 21, 2021 including 11,133 deaths, 1,010 current hospitalizations and 737,635 inactive/recovered. Percent positive today is 8.11%. Full report with additional data: https://t.co/jlAz8a6Upp. pic.twitter.com/V0L4mAQl8W — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) February 21, 2021

The health department reported 1,129 new cases, bringing the state to 765,137 total cases. Of those cases, 642,673 are confirmed and 122,464 are probable.

TDH also confirmed 18 additional deaths, bringing Tennessee up to 11,133 total deaths.

Out of the confirmed positive cases, 737,635 are listed as inactive/recovered, an increase of 1,335 in the last 24 hours.

There are 1,010 people currently hospitalized in the state.

Tennessee has processed 6,674,491 tests. The latest update added 9,062 tests to the state’s total.

Vaccine Tracker

Last week, the Tennessee Department of Health announced vaccination registration for residents aged 65 and older and those in Phase 1b of the state’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan will begin on February 22.

TDH has also launched a new online scheduling tool to allow users to book their appointment for COVID-19 vaccination at participating health department sites when they are eligible to do so. Tennesseans can access the system at covid19.tn.gov and select their county to schedule an appointment.