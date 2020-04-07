1  of  18
Closings
Coronavirus impacting Tennessee cattle farming, dairy industry

by: Blake Lipton

TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) – East Tennessee farmers said COVID-19 has not had a great deal of impact when it comes to operations. However, that does not mean it is not impacting certain parts of the farming community.

“The price of cattle has been negatively affected because buyers really don’t know what to do with the cattle once they buy them,” said Cleek Farms Owner and Operator Zane Vanover, “they don’t know what the future holds for cattle, if they are going to get more expensive.”

Vanover, who also serves as the president of the Sullivan County Farm Bureau, said in addition to cattle farming, dairy farming may be the most significantly affected by the coronavirus.

“Schools not providing lunches for kids has reduced the demand for their milk,” said Vanover. “In West Tennessee, they’ve even had to dump some milk because of over-supply and decreased demand.”

Meanwhile, Washington Farmers Co Op General Manager Todd Stone says fertilizer and feed sales are steady, while sales of garden seeds and plants are increasing.

“A lot of changes are taking place in the way we do business,” said Stone. “Obviously, we’ve closed the show room to traffic and we’re taking curbside and dockside call-in orders and walk up orders.”

At Oak Hill Farm, Jason Crouch says he’s heard of farmers having trouble hiring some seasonal workers.

Fortunately, his workers were able to arrive in early March.

“They got here fortunately before a lot of things started to shut down and close,” said Crouch. “A lot of the jobs we’re doing, they are able to distance themselves from us and each other and not around much of the public, and we do have masks and gloves available to them to use, should they need to.”

Vanover said the food supply is abundant, affordable and safe for customers.

Tennessee Dept. of Health Confirmed Cases

(This only reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST. For updated totals listed by agencies across Tennessee visit WKRN.com)

County# of Cases
Anderson10
Bedford8
Benton4
Bledsoe3
Blount38
Bradley23
Campbell5
Cannon7
Carroll8
Carter3
Cheatham13
Chester6
Claiborne2
Clay1
Cocke1
Coffee7
Cumberland26
Davidson 819
DeKalb7
Dickson24
Dyer9
Fayette21
Fentress2
Franklin14
Gibson12
Giles3
Grainger3
Greene17
Grundy15
Hamblen4
Hamilton83
Hardeman6
Hardin 2
Hawkins14
Haywood5
Henderson1
Henry5
Hickman2
Houston2
Humphreys3
Jackson3
Jefferson7
Johnson2
Knox119
Lauderdale5
Lawrence4
Lewis2
Lincoln5
Loudon13
Macon11
Madison22
Marion20
Marshall9
Maury24
McMinn 3
McNairy4
Meigs2
Monroe6
Montgomery54
Morgan5
Obion2
Overton4
Perry3
Polk3
Putnam55
Roane5
Robertson60
Rutherford161
Scott3
Sequatchie2
Sevier16
Shelby766
Smith3
Stewart2
Sullivan 25
Sumner335
Tipton36
Trousdale11
Unicoi1
Union1
Warren1
Washington24
Wayne2
Weakley5
White2
Williamson260
Wilson 97
Residents of other states/countries290
Pending69
Total Casesas of (4/6/20)3,802

Coronavirus-related deaths in Tennessee

County# of Deaths
Blount2
Davidson7
Franklin1
Greene1
Hamilton9
Hawkins1
Knox3
Macon1
Marion1
Montgomery1
Obion1
Rutherford3
Shelby13
Sullivan1
Sumner15
Trousdale1
Williamson2
Pending2
Total Deaths (as of 4/6/20)65

