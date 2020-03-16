Coronavirus has soon-to-be newlyweds scrambling to move weddings

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — COVID-19 has soon-to-be brides and grooms left scrambling to figure out if their big days will even be a possibility.

Kelly Dillinger, a wedding planner for 10 years has been feeling the pressure first-hand.

“This is really unprecedented,” said Dellinger. “The biggest question is whether they need to reschedule or cancel and so those clients want to keep their weddings as they have planned.”

The pressure follows CDC recommendations for groups of 50 or more, including weddings, to be canceled for the next eight weeks.

“It’s a major life event and so it’s hard after planning something for so long to just completely change it last minute,” said Dellinger. “But for the majority of people, they’re running out of the option of keeping it as currently planned.”

Dellinger said the average Nashville wedding costs $30,000.

She said couples need to prepare for losses, from travel and hotel costs to certain vendors.

“If you’re having to make a decision last-minute, you may lose that raw material cost,” said Dellinger. “That’s the been the biggest issue coming up right now and sometimes that happens with food as well.”

The best case scenario is if venues are able to reschedule, to work with smaller parties.

“Sometimes we just don’t have the choice necessarily and so we are kind of at the discretion of the venues that are hosting events,” said Dellinger.

For weddings planned for after the eight-week hiatus, Dellinger said to wait and see.

“At the end of the day, you can’t anticipate this,” she said. “This is something that happens and things come up so if you can make the most of it, you will be better off later on when other life hurdles come up and things inevitably arise.”