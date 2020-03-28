1  of  31
Closings
Bedford County Schools Cannon County Schools Carroll County Schools Clarksville-Montgomery Co. Schools Clay County Schools Coffee County Schools Cumberland County KY Schools Davidson Academy Davidson County Metro Schools Dickson County Schools Fayetteville City Schools Franklin County Schools Giles County Schools Humphreys County Schools Lebanon Special School District Macon County Schools Manchester City Schools Marshall County Schools Putnam County Schools Robertson County Schools Rochelle Center Rutherford County Schools Saint Thomas West Hospital Wellness Center Smith County Schools Stewart County Schools Sumner County Schools Todd County Schools Tullahoma City Schools Warren County Schools Warren County TN Schools Williamson County Schools
coronavirus

‘Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear’ evening update – March 27, 2020

Coronavirus

Weeknights at 9 p.m. EST/8 CST, we’ll be streaming the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

Posted: / Updated:

(WPRI/NEXSTAR) — As the nation finds itself deep in the throes of a pandemic, Nexstar stations from around the country are providing updates each night at 9 p.m./8 CST with the latest coronavirus headlines.

Economic relief is on the way for Americans as a two-trillion dollar economic rescue package was signed through. Another state activates the national guard. We have updates from around the country as a historic week closes.

In our live digital show Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear – Evening Update, Friday, March 27, 2020, we had live reports from Providence, Rhode Island; Raleigh, North Carolina; Kansas City, Missouri; Denver, Colorado; and Los Angeles.

In addition to this evening update livestream, Nexstar is also bringing other daily shows at 11:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. weekdays as well as on Saturday and Sunday at 4 p.m. Over the weekend, we’ll be sitting down with doctors to get your key questions about the coronavirus answered.

If you have a question to be answered in our weekend show, you can email it to coronaquestions@nexstar.tv.

Coronavirus U.S. & World Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories