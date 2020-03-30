Coronavirus case count: At least 1,537 cases confirmed in Tennessee; 847 in Mississippi; 449 in Arkansas

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The state of Tennessee reported 1,537 cases of coronavirus infection and seven deaths in the state Sunday, March 29.

There are 379 total cases of COVID-19 in Shelby County, according to the Shelby County Health Department. The health department says more than 3,700 people have been tested for COVID-19.

The COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is now 1,537 as of March 29, 2020, including seven deaths and 133 hospitalizations. Questions? Call (833) 556-2476. For more information, go to: https://t.co/Pwof6IANuV. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/pzUylQTtVW — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) March 29, 2020

The first COVID-19 death in Shelby County was reported Saturday morning.

Many of Shelby County’s cases were not reflected in the state’s total.

In addition, the state reports eight cases in Tipton County, three in Fayette County and three in Dyer County.

Hardeman County’s mayor reported on Facebook that the county had one case. That has not been confirmed by the state.

Residents of other states or countries make up 150 cases. Another 190 cases are marked “pending.”

In Mississippi, the health department said Monday morning there are now 847 cases of the coronavirus.

The health department says there are 77 cases in DeSoto. One death was also reported in DeSoto County.

As of Monday morning, there have been 16 deaths reported. One of those deaths was a 75-80-year-old Tunica County woman who died in a long-term care facility.

There have been two deaths in Tippah County, making it the first Mississippi county with more than one death.

The state of Arkansas reported 449 cases of the novel coronavirus early Monday morning, up from the 426 cases on Saturday, March 28.

Six people have now died from the virus and 29 of total number of cases have recovered, the Arkansas Department of Health said.

Almost 3,500 people have been tested for the coronavirus.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson said all public schools would be closed until April 17, restaurants and bars were asked to close except for carry-out and indoor facilities such as gyms were asked to close for all nonessential functions.

The Shelby County Health Department recommends strict adherence to social-distancing recommendations:

Messages for Individuals:

Avoid handshakes and close contact with others whenever possible.

Cancel or postpone gatherings of 10 or more people. Instead of visiting friends or relatives, call or video chat.

Stay at home whenever possible. While Shelby County School students and many others are out of school, keep children home and plan home-based activities.

Children and adults may exercise outdoors, while maintaining at least six feet of distance from others.

Do not go to work or go out in public if you are sick, especially with fever, cough or other respiratory symptoms.

Re-evaluate travel plans. It is strongly recommended to avoid any unnecessary travel. If traveling overseas, check the CDC’s travel advisory website, which is updated daily: https://wwwnc.cdc.gov/travel. If traveling within the U.S., avoid destinations where COVID-19 has been reported.

Avoid non-essential flights. Traveling by private vehicle limits exposure to other people.

Wash your hands thoroughly and often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Scrub dirt under fingernails with a brush and soap.

Practice respiratory etiquette by using a tissue if coughing or sneezing, then throwing the tissue away and washing your hands.

Sanitize surfaces that are frequently touched by many people with anti-bacterial wipes or diluted bleach solution.

Messages for Community/Business Leaders:

Cancel or postpone meetings and conferences of 10 or more people.

Consider conducting all conferences or meetings by phone or video chat rather than face-to-face.

Adhere to CDC travel guidelines by reviewing the CDC’s travel website (https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/travelers/index.html) and avoiding destinations with travel health notices.

Discourage workers from using other workers’ phones, desks, offices, or other work tools and equipment, whenever possible.

Encourage and enable employee telecommuting to limit person-to-person interactions as much as possible.

Businesses that serve the public, including restaurants and retail stores should encourage social distancing by putting space between tables and spacing out check-out lines as much as possible.

Consider providing delivery or curbside pick-up options to limit interactions in stores and restaurants.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

MORE COVERAGE