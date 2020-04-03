1  of  25
Closings
Bedford County Schools Cannon County Schools Carroll County Schools Clarksville-Montgomery Co. Schools Clay County Schools Coffee County Schools Davidson Academy Davidson County Metro Schools Dayspring Academy Dickson County Schools Fayetteville City Schools Giles County Schools Humphreys County Schools Manchester City Schools Marshall County Schools Rutherford County Schools Saint Thomas West Hospital Wellness Center Smith County Schools Stewart County Schools Sumner County Schools Todd County Schools WeGo Bus WeGo Regional Bus WeGo Star Williamson County Schools
coronavirus

Coronavirus can spread through talking or even just breathing, experts say

Coronavirus

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) — Some experts are now saying the coronavirus can spread by more than just sneezing and coughing.

A prestigious scientific panel told the White House Wednesday night that research shows coronavirus can also be spread by talking and possibly even breathing.

According to Dr. Harvey Fineberg with the National Academy of Sciences, results of available studies are consistent with aerosolization of the virus from normal breathing.

Fineberg said he was going to start wearing a mask when he goes to the grocery store.

He said even wearing a bandana would help.

Dr. Anthony Fauci of the White House’s Coronavirus Task Force has said the group is toying with the idea of recommending broad use of masks in the U.S. to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

© 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., A WarnerMedia Company. All Rights Reserved.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

You can also find more information and resources below:

CDC
TN Dept of Health
Nashville

MORE COVERAGE

More Headlines

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories