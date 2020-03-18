Coronavirus and the beauty industry: Should you cancel your appointment at the salon?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — They’re often known as a place where many of us can relax, but due to recent events, many salons and spas have made the difficult decision to close.

Since there has yet to be a government-issued shutdown for these establishments, some remain open in an effort to stay afloat; leaving consumers wondering, to cancel or not?

CDC guidelines suggest we take this pandemic seriously, urging us to social distance, meaning staying 6 or more feet apart.​

If one were to show up at a hair or nail appointment, that would not fall under the CDC’s social distancing guidelines.​

“Practicing social distancing is a necessary sacrifice we all must make to minimize deaths and not doing so is actually life-threatening to others,” said infectious disease Dr. Sean Kelly. ​

Despite, recommendations, Coral Salon in Murfreesboro remains open.​

We are self-employed and without clients, we won’t be making any money and keeping this business running properly,” said Venus Keo, a nail tech at Coral Salon. “We’ve had cancellations about every week due to sickness or those feeling unsafe.”​

That’s why OVME Medical Spa in Green Hills decided to shut down for at least two weeks.

We want to take care of our team you know and first and foremost our patients and community, said Amber Cruth, a registered nurse and lead injector at OVME.​

OVME isn’t alone, all Drybar locations are closed until further notice, the same goes for Sephora. Ulta is closing all U.S stores tomorrow at 6 p.m.​

“I worry about small businesses we definitely need to support,” Cruth said.​

Keo says they’re following Health Department guidelines along with the CDC’s advice for cleaning, in addition, they’re asking all clients to wash their hands as soon as they arrive.

“After they leave, we are sanitizing, wiping down our tables, our chairs, our tools, everything,” Keo said.​

Is it enough? Infectious disease Dr. Sean Kelly at Vanderbilt says no.​

“Don’t go. For all of our actions going forward, we have to think carefully if that action could promote coronavirus transmission. Going to a hair or nail salon, or any non-essential appointment in which we interact with others carries a high risk of promoting coronavirus transmission. Since people can have mild or no symptoms, they could infect their stylists or barbers and others in the shop, which may threaten their lives or the lives of their family members. Cancel your appointment, send your barber or stylist a huge tip, and treat yourself to a full-service package once it’s safe again.”​

In short, to prevent the spread of COVID-19, experts recommend canceling your beauty services. Many are closed, so if you’re still scheduled, make sure you call ahead. ​

