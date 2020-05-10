Cornerstone Nashville announces plans to reopen May 31

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Cornerstone Church in Nashville announced plans to reopen later this month.
They posted the following message on their Facebook page:
As we continue to navigate the ever changing landscape that we find ourselves in, we have been prayerfully considering how we can effectively re-open our facility. This decision has not been made rashly or recklessly, and we are excited to share that we will meet again May 31st LIVE and in person at Cornerstone! More details on service times and departments will be coming your way. We will follow and implement state-suggested safety protocols and are so excited to see you soon!Cornerstone Church
