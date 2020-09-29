Cora Howe School returns to virtual learning after 3 staff members test positive for COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A school within Metro Nashville Public Schools (MNPS) is returning to virtual learning through October 13, according to Sean Braisted, Public Information Officer, with MNPS.

Cora Howe, a special day school is reverting back to virtual learning at the recommendation of the Metro Public Health Department after three staff members reported positive COVID-19 results to the administration.

In a statement released to the media, Braisted said the quarantine is “out of an abundance of caution due to the medically fragile nature of many students at the school.”

Families of students at Cora Howe were given the option to return students to in-person learning starting on September 16.

School officials said about 33 students returned to school at the time.

