CoolSprings Galleria set to reopen Friday in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — The CoolSprings Galleria is set to reopen this Friday, May 1 in Franklin.

The mall’s website claimed that it will reopen starting at 11 a.m. Friday.

Mall officials said they will be making the following changes for the reopening:

We will follow all applicable guidelines set forth by local officials and/or health departments.

Encourage everyone on property to follow social distancing guidelines.

Prohibit groups of more than 10 people congregating in the mall common area.

Mall events are cancelled or postponed until further notice.

Closed until further notice: Food court seating areas (food court tenants are encouraged to reopen for carry-out service) Children’s play area Soft seating areas and common area gathering spaces Drinking fountains

Require mall management staff to wear masks while in common areas, public spaces or when other individuals are present.

Require all vendors and contractors to wear masks in the common areas, public spaces or when other people are present.

Encourage our retailers to provide their employees with masks and that employees wear masks while interacting with others, when in the mall common area or public spaces.

Place hand sanitizer units throughout the property.

Conduct temperature checks on all mall management, security and janitorial staff upon the start of each shift. Require that anyone with a fever of 100.4 F or higher and/or anyone experiencing other symptoms return home and contact their healthcare provider.

Increase the frequency of cleaning and sanitizing all high-traffic common areas with an enhanced focus on all touch points with CDC-recommended cleaning agents.

Require each store and restaurant to follow applicable guidelines set forth by relevant government orders; which could include but is not limited to: occupancy restrictions, social distancing markers in checkout lines, cleaning and sanitizing procedures, and the closure of fitting rooms.

The website said that individual store and restaurant hours may vary, so check their website if you have any questions.

