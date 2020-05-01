CoolSprings Galleria reopens Friday with social distancing policies

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Malls are one of the most common places for people to gather and CoolSprings Galleria in Franklin is among some reopening their doors to customers Friday.

This came after Governor Bill Lee allowed retail stores to reopen at half capacity starting Wednesday. Mall officials said they wanted to give mall management and stores enough time to prepare to welcome customers.

Retail stores and restaurants were expected to follow the guidelines of the Tennessee Pledge but the mall itself has also put precautions in place.

For example, they’re closing spots where people tend to gather like children’s play areas, food court seating, common area gathering spaces, and drinking fountains. Groups of 10 or more people will not be allowed to gather in the mall’s common spaces.

“Our security will enforce it like they enforce our code of conduct on a normal basis. If they see a group of ten or more people gathering they will ask them to break apart,” said CoolSprings Galleria Spokesperson Stacey Keating. “We’ll also have signage posted throughout the property to remind people to be mindful of social distancing procedures.”

Customers with COVID-19 symptoms are asked not to visit the mall’s property, and signs are posted reminding people of those symptoms.

Mall management staff, security and janitors are required to wear face masks in public spaces, and they will have their temperature checked at the start of each shift. And, the mall has hand sanitizer throughout the property, and will clean areas with heavy traffic more often.

“We definitely understand the public’s concern with coming back to a space like a mall so we want to do our best to clearly communicate the measures that we’ve put in place,” Keating said.

She added that they are not expecting many stores to reopen Friday so people should check with individual stores and restaurants to be sure.

“We definitely recognize the role we play in our respective communities as a provider of goods and services,” Keating said. “We’re also a large employer in each of our markets and so we’re excited to welcome the public back but we want to make sure everyone understands we’re being very thoughtful in our approach to re-opening.”

